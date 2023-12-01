They don’t ask how, they just ask how many. In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs Quick Hits, last night’s shootout win over the Seattle Kraken netted the Maple Leafs another two points. Mitch Marner exploded on the scene with his second career hat trick; however, the player who allowed the team to steal the hard-fought game was goalie Joseph Woll.

The Maple Leafs now have won two games in a row; and, while they aren’t playing superlative hockey, they are winning.

Woll’s Stellar Performance Extends Starting Streak

Joseph Woll showcased his goaltending prowess once again, making 37 crucial stops in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-3 shootout victory over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. Woll’s exceptional performance was particularly evident in overtime. There he made a game-saving stop with just 36 seconds left to deny Jordan Eberle’s point-blank shot. The young goalie continued his solid form by turning away every Kraken shooter in the shootout that followed.

This marks Woll’s third straight start. In that stretch, he has put up a 2-1-0 record. Since November 6, Woll has had an impressive 5-2-0 record in seven starts. He seems to be establishing himself as the team’s first goalie and as a reliable stopper between the pipes. The decision to give Woll extended playing time comes in the light of Ilya Samsonov’s inconsistent performances.

Joseph Woll, Maple Leafs goalie

Woll’s recent success raises optimism for his future role in the team. However, it’s a good bet that the Maple Leafs will try to manage his workload carefully. Despite his potential, Woll has limited experience. As well, he has had some past injuries. As a result, watch for the Maple Leafs to carefully figure out Woll’s development. He could be the team’s goalie of the future.

Matthews Ends Point Drought with Two Assists

Auston Matthews showed his playmaking skills in the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 shootout victory over Seattle last night when he registered two key assists. These points marked the end of a four-game point drought for Matthews, who had previously recorded points in just two of his last eight contests. That’s simply not the Matthews that Maple Leafs fans have come to know and appreciate.

Coach Sheldon Keefe’s recent decision to shake up the top lines by separating Matthews and Marner seems to have yielded positive results. The move saw William Nylander join forces with Matthews. That’s a dynamic combination in itself. Nylander looked like he has all season, but Matthews’ renewed his offensive output.

Despite the recent dry spell, there’s no doubt about Matthews’ exceptional talent. Let’s hope that Matthews’ brief point drought is a thing of the past. He can carry this team if he’s on his game. Perhaps the new line combinations will continue to ignite his scoring. If so, Maple Leafs fans can anticipate Matthews returning to his high-octane game.

Conor Timmins Got Some Jump with a Great Play

Conor Timmins’ journey with the Maple Leafs has been interesting, to say the least. Timmins was brought in as blue-line support but has shown an offensive flair. He was having a great preseason but it was cut short by an injury. After returning from that injury, Timmins struggled in the past few games. He’s been visibly uncomfortable and tentative with the puck.

However, one pivotal moment in a recent game might have turned Timmins around. During the game, he delivered a beautiful pass that set up Marner’s second goal. That pass showed his remarkable precision and playmaking ability. The single play appeared to breathe new life into Timmins’ game. He got some jump in his skating and it visibly boosted his confidence.

Conor Timmins of the Maple Leafs is overcoming his injury.

Following this pivotal moment, Timmins’ play was transformed. Suddenly, he was confidently carrying the puck out of danger and executing precise passes with ease. The positive impact of that one play carried through the rest of the game. It marked a turning point for Timmins.

If Timmins can maintain this elevated play, he could earn more ice time in future games. With the Maple Leafs facing challenges due to injuries to three defensemen, they sure could use him. If it happens to work out, Timmins’ resurgence comes at a crucial time. He could offer a potential solution to bolster the team’s short-term success.

