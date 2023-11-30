In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs Quick Hits, there has been plenty to talk about this past week. The Maple Leafs are playing the Seattle Kraken tonight, just coming off an odd game with the Florida Panthers. Fortunately, the team picked up two points in that whacky matchup and is looking for a similar result (albeit possibly more decisively) tonight against their west-coast opponent.

If the team can win the next two games on this home stand — they play the Boston Bruins on Saturday — they’d go a long way toward helping their cause in the tough Atlantic Division.

Noah Gregor: From Maple Leafs PTO to Game Hero

Noah Gregor has emerged as a standout performer on the fourth line this season. Over his time in that role, he’s showcased a well-rounded skill set that fits perfectly with the expectations for a bottom-six forward. He’s a physical player, who has registered 35 hits in 20 games.

In addition, Gregor displays adept puck-handling skills and impressive speed both with and without the puck. His defensive game is solid. He’s adept in a penalty-killing role, where he averages over a minute per game.

NOAH GREGOR GETS IT DONE FOR THE LEAFS! pic.twitter.com/uq9Q093HD0 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 29, 2023

In the team’s last game against the Panthers, Gregor showed another facet of his game – he can score. On an unassisted breakaway, he put home the game-tying goal with a wrist shot over the blocker shoulder of Florida goalie Anthony Stolarz. Then, he later replicated that same success in the shootout, sending his team home with the victory with the identical shot.

It’s worth noting that Gregor’s landing with the team is noteworthy. He entered training camp on a professional tryout without a contract. He’s now signed for the league minimum. For that money, he’s a diamond in the rough.

In the NHL, Luck Matters to Wins and Losses

The Maple Leafs’ recent games highlight the significant role luck plays in NHL hockey. In each game, narrow margins determined the outcomes. In the Chicago game, William Nylander’s shot hit post, crossbar, and post, with a fraction of an inch preventing a Toronto win. Against Pittsburgh, despite slashes and no calls, Auston Matthews’ shot off the crossbar missed by an inch. It would have potentially forced overtime. The Maple Leafs lost both games.

In the Panthers’ game, Nylander hit the post on two occasions. Not only did he not score, but luck cost his team a point because the game went to overtime. It could easily have ended in a Toronto win in regulation. Even in the shootout against the Panthers, a close call with Rodrigues’ goal initially counted but was later disallowed. That turned a potential loss into a win.

These instances all have recently underlined the fine line between victory and defeat, where small details and a bit of luck can reshape the narrative of a game. That hard rubber object – the puck – bounces funny game after game.

Negativity Aside, the Maple Leafs Are Gathering Points

With the Maple Leafs media, negativity sells. The media seems to run with the negative, which seems to have an impact on how the fans relate to the team.

Despite the media’s focus on the Maple Leafs’ high number of games going into overtime and their limited regulation wins, the team’s low number of regulation losses positions them favorably in the Eastern Conference. With only six losses in regulation out of 20 games, Toronto ranks third in the conference, trailing only the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers in this regard. Each of those teams has only suffered four losses in regulation.

Joseph Woll Maple Leafs goaltender

The Maple Leafs’ focus on collecting points has been successful. They now have 25 points gained after 20 games. That places them in fourth in the Eastern Conference. While they have faced challenges and criticisms, their overall performance has them within striking distance of second place, with two games in hand over the second-place Florida Panthers.

If the media spent more time emphasizing points acquired rather than close games, the team would look different in fans’ eyes. The team has, pretty or not, demonstrated the ability to remain competitive in the conference standings.

This ties in with the second Quick Hit on luck. How many of the team’s games were just bad luck? The Maple Leafs’ goalies sometimes have allowed four goals, of which they couldn’t have stopped – surprising bounces off players’ shoulders (Alex Tuch for example) have cost them games.

