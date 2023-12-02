Sheldon Keefe spoke with the media on Thursday, talking about the Toronto Maple Leafs ability to get two points in games that are closer than the team would like. Seemingly unable to find a groove and find a way to win games in a dominant fashion, there are reasons to be concerned about the way the Leafs play on a nightly basis. Keefe knows it’s an issue and something the team needs to clean up. But, in talking about the struggles of the club, he may have inadvertently taken a bit of a shot at the teams below them in the standings.

Noting, “There’s 23 teams below us in the standings right now and we haven’t played our best hockey.” it comes across as a bit arrogant. What Keefe was likely trying to say is that the Leafs are lucky they aren’t out of the mix considering they haven’t found their mojo. What the comments could be for other teams is an insult, and eventually, motivation.

Sheldon Keefe: “There’s 23 teams below us in the standings right now and we haven’t played our best hockey.” — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) December 1, 2023

Sounding a bit like a pot shot at those teams who have fewer points, Keefe seems to be saying that even a less-than-100 percent Maple Leafs squad is better than three-quarters of the league. One could easily argue that other teams are worried about their own games and not the Maple Leafs issues, but it shouldn’t come as a shock if clubs find an extra gear the next time they play Toronto. That’s the kind of billboard material that energizes opponents. Keefe served it up without likely meaning to.

Providing clarity on the comments, Keefe explained:

“We are in a pretty good place while we continue to work through the things that we have to improve on. The points that we have accumulated to this point are not nothing. There are a lot of good things happening there that are putting us in those positions.”

This Marginal Lead Over 23 NHL Teams Could Slip Away from Maple Leafs

Saying the team can’t continue to get these points if they’re always headed to overtime or a shootout, the Maple Leafs need to starting getting their concerns sorted. Clearly, many of the teams below them haven’t played their best hockey either.

Sheldon Keefe Toronto Maple Leafs head coach

And, some of these teams aren’t dealing with the same injury situation the Leafs are. Now down three of their top-six defensemen, the Maple Leafs recently learned that Mark Giordano has a broken finger. He will be week-to-week. The Maple Leafs also missed out on the Nikita Zadorov trade. GM Brad Treliving is looking to improve their blue line, but there are holes. The more that open up on this roster, the more opportunities the teams below them can catch up.

Wasn’t Meant To Be A Cheap Shot at Other NHL Teams

Obviously, Keefe wasn’t trying to insult the other teams lower in the standings. Perhaps they don’t ever learn he said it, and if they did they aren’t bothered. It might serve him well to make it clear the Leafs are as lucky as they are good so far. Their record makes it appear they are better than they’ve played. That won’t last forever. One goal the other way in some of those wins and the Leafs are near the bottom of the league.

Next: Connor Bedard Miffed at Media for Pressing About Perry Rumor