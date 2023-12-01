As per multiple reports, the Vancouver Canucks outmaneuvered the Toronto Maple Leafs, securing defenseman Nikita Zadorov despite Toronto’s pursuit. ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes praised the Canucks for their efficient cap management in acquiring Zadorov and revealed that the Maple Leafs required the Flames to retain salary during their pursuit. According to Weekes, the Leafs were also eyeing defenseman Tanev from the Flames.
Following the Canucks’ successful deal for Zadorov, Weekes hinted at the Leafs’ continued search for defensive assets. The twist in the tale is that Vancouver not only gained Zadorov but also disrupted Toronto’s plans, preventing them from acquiring their initial target.
Despite the Leafs letting Zadorov slip away, speculation arises that Toronto’s general manager, Brad Treliving, may have higher aspirations. The minimal cost of Zadorov’s departure from the Leafs raises questions about Treliving’s strategic vision for the team.
Luke Fox of Sportsnet added to the narrative, disclosing that the Leafs had a trade offer for Zadorov on the table. He too said the condition for the deal involved the Flames retaining salary, a hurdle that eventually led to Vancouver absorbing Zadorov’s full $3.75 million cap hit.
Canucks Beat The Maple Leafs to the Punch in Zadorov Trade
This transaction not only showcases the Canucks’ adept maneuvering but also leaves the Leafs in the ongoing quest to fortify their blueline. The ripple effects of this trade may influence the broader landscape of the NHL, with teams reassessing their strategies. As many aa five different teams were said to be involved in possible trade talks for Zadorov.
