3 Takeaways from Oiler’s Shoot Out Win Over Golden Knights

Connor McDavid is just who he is — Connor McDavid. While he’s seemed off his game for a time this season, he’s back now. His star shone brightly last night as he helped lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-4 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Say what you like, a regular-season win isn’t close to gaining redemption for last year’s playoff loss. That said, the Oilers need wins – any way they can get them. And, there McDavid’s goal, two assists, and shootout winner were exactly what the Oilers needed – they beat the Golden Knights on a night they needed to win.

As McDavid Noted: We’ll Take a Win Any Way We Can Get One

In a post-game interview, McDavid shared the team’s mindset when he admitted, “We’ll take wins any way we can get them at this point.” While he didn’t forget that his team allowed the Golden Knights to claw back into the game and force overtime, he also shared the significance of the win for the team’s momentum. With three straight wins now, McDavid observed, “There is momentum in our room,” highlighting the positive trend the Oilers aim to build upon.

Knoblauch McDavid Draisaitl Oilers

Over the last three games, McDavid has been a force. He’s put up an average of four points each game (putting up 12 points in that span and pulling himself from 108th to a tie for ninth in the NHL scoring race in just nine days).

Related: 5 Reasons the Edmonton Oilers Will Win the Western Division

New Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch noted McDavid’s mood shift, when he noted, “There is a lot less frustration with him than there was two weeks ago.” However, it isn’t just McDavid whose morale has improved. The entire team has been positively affected.

Although Knoblauch didn’t add, “It isn’t rocket science,” he might as well have. He said instead: “When you win games and get some offense, everyone just feels better about themselves, and they’re able to play hockey.”

McDavid Wasn’t Alone in Contributing to This Win

The Oilers’ win was made possible by several contributions from other players. These included goals from Sam Gagner, Mattias Janmark, and Evander Kane. The fourth line started the scoring when Gagner’s unexpected shot surprised Vegas goalie Logan Thompson. All these contributions added up to the Oilers’ third consecutive win.

Looking ahead, the Oilers face the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Now the question is, can they continue to maintain their newfound momentum and continue their climb in the standings? They’re on their way, but the hole the Oilers dug is pretty deep and it’s one shovel full at a time in getting out.

Three Takeaways as Oilers Beat Golden Knights

Pulling out the key three takeaways from the Oilers win, they include:

Takeaway One: McDavid’s Offensive Resurgence

In summary, McDavid’s recent stellar performance, putting up 12 points in his last three games, has been a key factor in the Oilers’ success. His leadership, including a crucial goal, two assists, and the shootout winner against the Golden Knights, ignited momentum and significantly improved the team’s morale.

Connor McDavid Oilers

Takeaway Two: Team-Wide Impact of Coaching Change

Under new head coach Kris Knoblauch, the Oilers have seen positive shifts in their gameplay. This has been more evident in the Oilers’ improved special teams’ play. The penalty kill has jumped to 89.7 percent, which now ranks top 10 in the NHL. As well, the power play isn’t at least year’s standards but it has moved up the dial to 28.6 percent. The Oilers now seem more able to finish games and overcome deficits. In short, the coaching change has been positive.

Let’s also not overlook the impact Paul Coffey has had on the defense. Considered a strong communicator, there’s been a noticeable uptick in play of the blueliners since his arrival.

Takeaway Three: The Oilers’ Collective Effort

In addition to McDavid’s heroics, the Oilers’ recent wins have been a team effort. Contributions from players like Gagner, Janmark, and Kane have helped. Now, can the Oilers build on this momentum to help put themselves in a position for more success?

In summary, the team has collectively pulled up their socks. If they can continue to build on their recent victories, the Oilers’ new head coach Knoblauch could lead the team towards the promised postseason.

Can they make it?

Related: Can the Edmonton Oilers Get Into the 2023-24 Playoffs?