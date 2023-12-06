John Klingberg’s Season Over with Maple Leafs Due to Hip Surgery

Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving has announced that defenseman John Klingberg will undergo hip surgery at the end of the month, effectively ending his season. This decision comes as Klingberg has been grappling with a lingering hip issue. He was placed on LTIR by the team in late November.

John Klingberg will undergo season-ending hip surgery, Brad Treliving announced. pic.twitter.com/TEHaiXoSEr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 6, 2023

The $4.15 million salary of the offensive-minded defenseman will now be placed on LTIR (Long-Term Injured Reserve). This will provide the Maple Leafs with financial flexibility as they explore potential acquisitions in the trade market for defensemen. Treliving is actively exploring the market in the hopes of finding someone soon. Word is he’s heavily chasing Chris Tanev of the Calgary Flames.

Klingberg’s stint with the Maple Leafs, signed to a one-year deal, is marred by disappointment. The initial goal was to bolster the team’s offensive capabilities and power play, but the reality has fallen short. In 14 games, Klingberg failed to score a goal, managing only five assists and accruing a minus-7 rating. His defensive struggles and an undisclosed injury further compounded the challenges for the player and the team.

John Klingberg Maple Leafs injury ends his season

To say this experiment by Toronto was a failure would be putting it nicely. At the same time, the hope is that Klingberg can recover and maybe return next season. In the right role, on the right team, he has value.

This Is Likely It For Klingberg in Toronto

The decision for season-ending surgery has significant implications for Klingberg’s future in Toronto. Unless he makes a surprise return for the postseason, it’s unlikely that the Maple Leafs will extend his contract in the summer. On a one-year UFA deal, Treliving won’t be bringing him back. The experiment to integrate the defenseman simply didn’t work.

As the Maple Leafs face this setback, questions arise about how they will address the void left by Klingberg’s absence. The hunt for defensemen in the trade market becomes a pressing concern as the team navigates the challenges of the season without one of their anticipated key contributors.

