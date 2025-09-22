NHL News
Maple Leafs and Stolarz Go Back and Forth, Insider Predicts AAV
Find out the latest news on the Anthony Stolarz Maple Leafs talks and key details impacting the contract negotiations.
As the NHL season approaches, negotiations between the Toronto Maple Leafs and goaltender Anthony Stolarz remain ongoing, with both sides reportedly willing to reach a deal but still working through key details. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on the latest episode of 32 Thoughts Podcast, the main sticking point isn’t term but the contract’s dollar value.
“Term doesn’t seem to be the issue here,” Friedman said, noting that a three- or four-year deal appears likely. “The challenge for Toronto is that Stolarz really has a lot of leverage. He’s indicated he doesn’t want this to go into the season, and he can bet on himself at a time when there aren’t a lot of other goalies available.” Friedman highlighted that with top netminders like Jeremy Swayman, Jake Otteinger, Spencer Knight, and Kevin Lankinen already locked up, Stolarz can afford to wait and potentially increase his value.
Stolarz himself has echoed the sentiment of focusing on hockey once the season begins. “Once the season starts, [hockey is] all I want to focus on, and that’s kind of all I want my attention to be,” he said. “I’m going to let my agent and [GM] Brad Treliving talk that out, and hopefully we can get something done here soon.”
Both Sides Willing to Come to an Agreement
Friedman stressed that the ongoing back-and-forth indicates both sides are serious about reaching an agreement. “When two sides go back and forth as much as it appears these two are, it says to me there is a willingness to do a deal,” he said. He also noted that the player arguably has more to gain by waiting, as a strong season could push the Leafs into offering a higher salary or otherwise force them to seek a replacement if negotiations fail.
On potential numbers, Friedman suggested that comparable contracts for a goalie with Stolarz’s age and injury history point to a figure between $4.5 million and $5 million per season, depending on the term. Longer-term deals could see a slightly lower average annual value, while shorter contracts could push the number higher.
Next: Why Disgruntled Blue Jacket a Perfect Fit for McDavid and the Oilers
