Why Disgruntled Blue Jacket a Perfect Fit for McDavid and the Oilers

As the Edmonton Oilers look to balance their roster of aging veterans with emerging talent — something that rumors suggest is holding up the Connor McDavid extension — one player is reportedly unhappy with his role in Columbus and could be available by trade: Russian forward Yegor Chinakhov.

Speculation is that Chinakov has the Oilers on a short list of teams he would be willing to accept a trade to. According to @FinntasticStats, Chinakhov, 24 years old, is on an expiring $2.1m deal and has finalized trade demands. The Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers are already in the talking stages with Columbus.

Is Chinakov the Type of Player McDavid Is Looking For?

Chinakhov is just two seasons removed from a 16-goal, 29-point campaign in 2023–24, having averaged 15:10 of ice time across 53 games. He’s still a bit unproven, but with only 175 career NHL games under his belt, he has made a strong impression with 34 total goals and appears to have the skill set to be a dynamic scorer in the NHL.

If on a line with one of McDavid or Leon Draisaitl, Chinakov could be a 30-goal guy.

Yegor Chinakhov Oilers

Former head coach Pascal Vincent said of the winger: “Yes, he can shoot the puck. He’s a powerful skater; he’s strong on the puck. But his biggest quality… is his hockey sense. His brain is a computer. He reads really fast, and he’s way more reliable defensively than people think.”

For the Oilers, Chinakhov’s combination of offensive upside and defensive responsibility makes him an intriguing prospect. And, his timeline matches Edmonton’s in terms of progression and longevity. As the Oilers’ key depth players get older, Chinakov would be coming into his prime over the next three to five seasons. He’s the kind of player the Oilers want to have as some of the older scorers make way for the new blood McDavid wants to know is coming through the system.

Chinakov is a Cost Controlled Player

Should a trade come together, Edmonton could use this season to see where Chiankov is at and what he can bring. As a restricted free agent, there is some cost control that is important to Edmonton. If he plays well, the Oilers can make a strategic offer, either signing him long-term and betting on his potential, or bridging him to align with whatever deal McDavid signs.

This is not a sure thing, so there is some risk associated to making a move like this. So too, Columbus won’t give the player away despite how unhappy he seems to be with the organization.

All that said, for the Oilers, a team aiming to remain competitive while integrating younger talent, Chinakhov represents exactly the type of forward that can excite both management and the captain who is just looking for a reason to sign his extension.

