3 RFA Contract Stalemates Turning South: McTavish, Evangelista, Hughes

As training camps open across the NHL, several high-profile RFA contract negotiations remain unresolved, leaving situations in Anaheim, Nashville, and New Jersey in a state of troubling uncertainty. Mason McTavish, Luke Evangelista, and Luke Hughes don’t have extensions done and things aren’t looking promising.

Earlier this week, Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish returned home to Ottawa after leaving California, a sign that no progress has been made on a new deal.

Nashville’s Luke Evangelista also departed camp, heading back to Oakville, Ontario.

In New Jersey, there is “a gulf” size gap between Luke Hughes and the Devils, says NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on the most recent episode of 32 Thoughts the podcast.

All three situations are problematic and it doesn’t sound like answers are coming anytime soon.

RFAs and Their Agents Are Holding Firm on New Contracts

Friedman seemed to suggest that there’s a desire by agent and their clients to “hold the line” in many respects as the salary cap increases. These players are open to signing longer team deals, but the money has to make sense as the cap skyrockets over the next few seasons. No one wants to be the player who sets the bar too low.

Luke Hughes not close on an extension with the Devils

In Nashville, the situation is particularly tense. Reports suggest that Jack Quinn’s recent contract influenced discussions around Evangelista, creating a wider gap between the two sides. Sources indicate the Predators and Evangelista remain far apart, with no immediate resolution expected.

Negotiations between the Devils and defenseman Luke Hughes remain ongoing but have stalled. The two sides seem open to working something out, and potentially the makings of a long-term deal are there, but the gap is large and Hughes either wants his money or wants his deal to end at the exact same time as his brother’s (Jack) does.

Agents are keenly aware that a higher percentage of the cap is available, and they’re pushing hard for their clients to maximize their value, potentially holding out if necessary.

With preseason games underway and opening night fast approaching, pressure is mounting on clubs and players to bridge the gaps. Unfortunately, it’s looking more and more like these stalemates could last longer than expected.

