Anaheim Ducks
3 RFA Contract Stalemates Turning South: McTavish, Evangelista, Hughes
Stay updated on RFA contracts as Anaheim, Nashville, and New Jersey face unresolved negotiations with star players.
As training camps open across the NHL, several high-profile RFA contract negotiations remain unresolved, leaving situations in Anaheim, Nashville, and New Jersey in a state of troubling uncertainty. Mason McTavish, Luke Evangelista, and Luke Hughes don’t have extensions done and things aren’t looking promising.
Earlier this week, Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish returned home to Ottawa after leaving California, a sign that no progress has been made on a new deal.
Nashville’s Luke Evangelista also departed camp, heading back to Oakville, Ontario.
In New Jersey, there is “a gulf” size gap between Luke Hughes and the Devils, says NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on the most recent episode of 32 Thoughts the podcast.
All three situations are problematic and it doesn’t sound like answers are coming anytime soon.
RFAs and Their Agents Are Holding Firm on New Contracts
Friedman seemed to suggest that there’s a desire by agent and their clients to “hold the line” in many respects as the salary cap increases. These players are open to signing longer team deals, but the money has to make sense as the cap skyrockets over the next few seasons. No one wants to be the player who sets the bar too low.
In Nashville, the situation is particularly tense. Reports suggest that Jack Quinn’s recent contract influenced discussions around Evangelista, creating a wider gap between the two sides. Sources indicate the Predators and Evangelista remain far apart, with no immediate resolution expected.
Negotiations between the Devils and defenseman Luke Hughes remain ongoing but have stalled. The two sides seem open to working something out, and potentially the makings of a long-term deal are there, but the gap is large and Hughes either wants his money or wants his deal to end at the exact same time as his brother’s (Jack) does.
Agents are keenly aware that a higher percentage of the cap is available, and they’re pushing hard for their clients to maximize their value, potentially holding out if necessary.
With preseason games underway and opening night fast approaching, pressure is mounting on clubs and players to bridge the gaps. Unfortunately, it’s looking more and more like these stalemates could last longer than expected.
Next: Why Disgruntled Blue Jacket a Perfect Fit for McDavid and the Oilers
More News
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 15 minutes ago
3 RFA Contract Stalemates Turning South: McTavish, Evangelista, Hughes
Stay updated on RFA contracts as Anaheim, Nashville, and New Jersey face unresolved negotiations...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 23 hours ago
Why Disgruntled Blue Jacket a Perfect Fit for McDavid and the Oilers
Explore the potential trade of Yegor Chinakov to the Edmonton Oilers and its implications...
-
Florida Panthers/ 2 days ago
Scribe Maps Out Crosby’s Strongest Potential Trade Landing Spots
Find out which teams are considered strong Crosby trade spots in the latest rumors...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
Future Face of the NHL Overtakes Connor Bedard in Player Poll
Connor Bedard navigates the challenges of being the franchise player amid rising talents like...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Yet Another Team Bows Out of Running for Carter Hart
Carter Hart will not be joining the Utah Mammoth, who have decided to move...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Stuck in “Doom and Gloom” McDavid Cycle, Says Source
The Connor McDavid doom and gloom cycle surrounding the Oilers is affecting team dynamics...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Morgan Rielly Calls Climate Myth Surrounding Maple Leafs “Garbage”
In a bold statement, Morgan Rielly labels the pressure of playing in Toronto as...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Out: Jack Roslovic Still Hunting for a Long-Term Deal
Find out why Jack Roslovic Oilers turned down an offer and what this could...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Leon Draisaitl Seemingly Confirms Worrisome McDavid Rumor
Leon Draisaitl addresses the Draisaitl McDavid rumor, clarifying the connection between his contract and...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 3 days ago
Goaltender Out Permanently for the Chicago Blackhawks
Discover how Arvid Soderblom has stepped up as the backup goaltender for the Chicago...