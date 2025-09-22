NHL News
Malkin’s Comments Spark Trade Speculation Ahead of Season
Is a Malkin trade imminent? Dive into the uncertainty surrounding the Penguins’ star player and his contract situation.
Evgeni Malkin seems hopeful that he’s not going to be going anywhere or playing for anyone but the Pittsburgh Penguins. Still, he also doesn’t seem to be shutting down the idea that a move might be inevitable.
This season for the Penguins is full of uncertainty. Malkin is at the center of much of the speculation. With the 39-year-old forward entering the final year of his contract—and widely expected to retire after this season—the possibility of a trade to a Stanley Cup contender is growing louder.
Malkin has only ever played for the Penguins. It’s clear that he only wants to play for the organization. But he hinted during his preseason media session that he could be open to waiving his no-movement clause if approached.
Malkin referenced Brad Marchand’s move from Boston to Florida, saying that those kinds of deals can open one’s eyes to how well those things can go. Marchand won another Stanley Cup immediately after joining the Panthers. Malkin seemed to indicate he could be in a similar situation.
Perhaps the Penguins will ask. They are somewhere in between a rebuild and holding on to the last glimmer of hope that this aging core can go on a run. If the team struggles early, the trade chatter surrounding Malkin will only intensify.
And there will be interest from teams if Malkin becomes available. Rumors are that the Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Montreal Canadiens have already expressed mild interest. Obviously, he’s not ready to go anywhere, so the answer has been no. Malkin has full trade protection, and it may take all the way up to the March 6 trade deadline to decide if he’ll waive to facilitate a move.
