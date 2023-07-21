Maple Leafs and Samsonov Move Forward with Arbitration Hearing

The Toronto Maple Leafs and goaltender Ilya Samsonov have reached a point of no return in contract negotiations, and the case has now been sent to an arbitrator. David Alter reported that the arbitrator will determine Samsonov’s salary, with the team proposing $2.4 million and the player seeking $4.9 million. The arbitrator’s decision can fall anywhere within this range.
Since Samsonov is 26 years old and only a year away from unrestricted free agency, the contract resulting from arbitration can only be for one year. This allows the Maple Leafs to keep the salary low, an essential consideration given their tight salary cap situation. Elliotte Friedman previously mentioned that Toronto was seeking a short-term deal, and they will get the shortest term possible following the arbitrator’s ruling.
While arbitration can help resolve immediate contractual matters, it often leads to short-term agreements and bitterness, leaving some speculating about the future of the relationship between Samsonov and the Maple Leafs. If Samsonov’s performance continues to shine, he’ll be in higher demand, can walk away, and might have a chip on his shoulder. As such, it is uncertain if he will remain with the team beyond this season.
Considering Toronto’s financial constraints and Samsonov’s lack of an extensive proven track record, the decision to go short-term appears sensible. Additionally, Joseph Woll’s development in the pipeline provides the Maple Leafs with a potential full-time backup for next season, offering a future starting option in a few years. This was the team’s one real route to keep their situation flexible and their costs low.
Samsonov Will Get a Real Show-Me Deal
Samsonov’s previous season showcased his best performance to date, demonstrating potential as a strong goaltender. As a first-round pick by the Washington Capitals in 2015, he displayed glimpses of brilliance, especially during his rookie year in 2019-20. However, it remains uncertain if he can handle the demands of a full season as the starting goaltender, leading the Maple Leafs to opt for a short-term deal rather than a long-term commitment.
This is a gamble for the Leafs if he has a whale of a season. They’ll likely want to keep him, but that they’re going through the arbitration process — which is often not flattering for the player — there could be some hard feelings when this is all said and done.
