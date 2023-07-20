The future of Auston Matthews with the Toronto Maple Leafs has been the subject of much speculation, with many anticipating that his next contract will likely make him the highest-paid player in the NHL. However, recent reports suggest that Matthews won’t be signing a long-term deal with the team. The burning question on everyone’s mind now is how much he will be earning per season.

Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos shared what he’s hearing on the situation and insights from Elliotte Friedman, who appeared on NHL Network, shed a little more light on what’s going on. In fact, Kypreso indicated he’s spoken with multiple people and that the figure has been determined.

He joined the JD Bunkis Podcast and said:

“I don’t know whether we’re in a blinking contest or not between Nylander and Matthews or who needs to go first, but if I’m Auston Matthews, I’m not holding my breath on Nylander’s contract getting done at all at any point this summer. So, how far does Matthews want to go into the season, now, without a contract? If it is as close as everyone is reporting – and everyone that I’ve talked to says it’s a $13.5M AAV – then what is the term? I think for me, the biggest decision right now, which I think Auston can’t decide on or they haven’t made a final decision is, is how many years will what we believe is a $13.5M AAV last?”

With the number of years still not quite finalized, Friedman believes that an agreement will be reached and probably fairly soon. The exact terms and timing remain uncertain but he thinks the contract duration is expected to fall within the range of three to five years.

The good news is that while negotiations with Matthews seem to be progressing, talks with Nylander’s camp have hit a standstill. Unless there’s a significant compromise from either party, it appears that Nylander’s contract situation will remain stagnant for the time being.

As the Maple Leafs navigate these contract negotiations, the hockey world eagerly awaits the outcome. The possibility of Matthews becoming the highest-paid player in the league adds to the intrigue, but the focus now lies on how soon a resolution will be reached and the terms that will ultimately shape the team’s future.

