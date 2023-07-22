Erik Karlsson Names 4 Teams He’s Spoken to About a Trade

Erik Karlsson, the 33-year-old defenseman of the San Jose Sharks, has confirmed engaging in discussions with multiple teams as the Sharks actively seek to trade the veteran player. The news broke when TSN’s Chris Johnston reported on the ongoing talks, revealing some prominent contenders in the mix.

Karlsson’s desire to seek a new opportunity comes amidst the San Jose Sharks’ efforts to restructure their roster and build for the future. The Swedish defenseman has been an integral part of the team’s defensive core since his arrival in 2018. However, with his contract expiring soon, the Sharks seem keen on exploring potential trades before going into the season with an $11.5 million defenseman on the roster for no good reason (the Sharks aren’t contenders).

Erik Karlsson Sharks trade Poker game between Hurricanes and Penguins

Rumors have suggested the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes are the two heavy favorites. According to reports, Karlsson has been in communication with various NHL franchises, all with the common objective of securing a spot on a contending team. Among those teams are the Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Seattle Kraken, and Carolina Hurricanes. Each of these clubs has shown interest in bolstering their defensive lineup and adding Karlsson’s seasoned skills to their rosters.

Speaking about his desire to explore trade opportunities, Karlsson stated, “I just want the best chance to get to the best team.” This suggests that the two-time Norris Trophy winner is focused on finding a team with genuine Stanley Cup aspirations, where he can continue to contribute at the highest level.

The potential trade has already sparked fervent speculation among NHL enthusiasts and analysts, as each of the mentioned teams possesses unique strengths that could complement Karlsson’s playing style. For the Maple Leafs and Penguins, Karlsson’s addition could solidify their blue line and provide invaluable experience to their young talents. On the other hand, the newly established Seattle Kraken and the surging Carolina Hurricanes could significantly benefit from Karlsson’s leadership and expertise on and off the ice.

All teams would have trouble adding him based on his contract, with the Kraken in the best spot financially.

As the trade negotiations progress, all eyes will be on the San Jose Sharks and Erik Karlsson, eager to see where he might land in the coming days. The outcome of this high-profile trade will undoubtedly reshape the defensive landscape of the NHL and potentially have significant implications for the upcoming season.