General Manager Don Waddell provided an update on the negotiations between the team and forward Sebastian Aho, expressing optimism about reaching a new deal with the 25-year-old, whose previous offer sheet from Montreal was matched. In an interview with NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, Waddell stated, “We’re making good progress and getting close. While we haven’t finalized the deal yet, we’re engaged in regular discussions, almost daily. I hope we can wrap this up within the next week or so.”

Waddell emphasized that Aho has a strong desire to remain with the Hurricanes for the long term, putting past contract issues firmly behind them. He said, “He wants to be a Hurricane player for life. What happened four years ago (with the offer sheet) is water under the bridge. We made the decision to match the offer sheet, and since then, we’ve focused on his time with us. He genuinely wants to be part of the Carolina Hurricanes organization, appreciating our team’s direction and Coach Rod Brind’Amour’s leadership. These are all positive factors in the negotiation.”

Aho is in a favorable position to receive a substantial raise from his current contract, which holds an average annual value (AAV) of $8.46 million. Given the anticipation of a significant increase to the Upper Limit of the salary cap, combined with Aho’s impressive production, it’s plausible that his new deal could exceed $9.5 million per season. This would allow him to secure a maximum-term eight-year agreement, while the Hurricanes lock in a key piece of their offense.

Things Not Going So Smoothly for Pesce, Skjei, and Teravainen

While it looks like things between Aho and the team will get sorted, negotiations haven’t progressed as smoothly with other players like Brett Pesce, Tuevo Teravainen, or Brady Skjei. Waddell acknowledged the ongoing discussions but admitted they are not close to reaching agreements yet.

He explained, “We’ve had talks, but nothing substantial yet. We’ve approached the agents of all these players to express our interest. While we’re trying to secure their services ahead of time, it can be challenging. We view this approach as mutually beneficial, providing protection for the team and players alike, as they don’t have to worry about playing out the final year. Injuries and other factors come into play. Our goal is to find common ground that benefits both the players and the team.

h/t to NHL.com for the quotes

