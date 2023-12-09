Leafs’ Max Domi Says He Got “Sucked Into” Shohei Ohtani Rumors

In a humorous turn of events, Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Max Domi found himself unintentionally caught up in the Shohei Ohtani hype. An innocent tweet that was meant to show his excitement over falsely reported news (he didn’t know it at the time) sparked confusion among friends and family. No, Domi did not have inside information on whether Ohtani was signing with the Toronto Blue Jays. It just came across like he did considering the circumstances.

Despite being asked what he knew, Domi clarified that he is not an MLB insider. Yes, his tweet led some to believe he had inside information about Ohtani’s potential signing with the Blue Jays, but he didn’t. He was just hyped like everyone else who incorrectly believed a report that Ohtani was on his way to Toronto was true.

Domi shared a .gif of the Blue Jays with the caption “LFG Jays.” He was expressing excitement under the impression that the team had successfully secured the megastar baseball free agent. The confusion stemmed from widespread rumors linking the Blue Jays to Ohtani and a false report suggesting the MLB star was en route to Toronto. Although the report turned out to be inaccurate, Ohthani officially signed with the Dodgers on Saturday.

As Domi’s tweet gained traction, he found himself bombarded with messages from people seeking information. At an event while the situation unfolded, he amusingly recounted the experience, saying, “I was so pumped. Honestly, I tweeted it out because I’m like, ‘Hey, it looks like this is happening.’” The unexpected response from friends and family led him to realize the inadvertent assumption that he had insider knowledge.

Domi, a passionate Blue Jays fan, clarified his position, stating, “I have no idea what’s going on. I don’t know the guy at all. I’m just a Jays fan that is really hopeful that he comes and still hopeful, so we’ll see.”

Shohei Ohtani remains a sought-after figure in free agency. The Blue Jays are among the contenders for his signature. Perhaps Max Domi’s unintentional foray into the world of baseball rumors turns out to be more than a reaction. Maybe it becomes a tweet that told the future. Either way, he added a lighthearted twist to the ongoing offseason speculations.

