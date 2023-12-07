Maple Leafs Nightmare: Worst Landing Spots for William Nylander

I happen to believe that William Nylander will re-sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, let’s play with the idea of him leaving for a minute. What if Nylander decided to leave the Maple Leafs – for some reason? What if the team expected him to take a hometown discount and low-balled him? Or, he just might get an offer he can’t refuse? That’s a lot of what-ifs, I know. However …

As the speculation grows about William Nylander’s future beyond his current contract with the Maple Leafs, there are a few nightmare scenarios that could happen. For Maple Leafs fans, that would involve seeing him wearing the jersey of several rival teams. If he did leave, what would be the worst places for him to land?

Nightmare Landing Place One: Nylander Signs with the Montreal Canadiens

First, signing with the Montreal Canadiens would leave a sour taste in fans’ mouths. The historic rivalry between the Maple Leafs and Canadiens is already intense; however, seeing Nylander contribute to the Habs’ success at the cost of their own team’s success would be tough.

Plus, the two teams meet several times each season because they’re both in the Atlantic Division. The thought of Nylander celebrating goals against Toronto in the iconic Bell Centre would be enough to make Canadiens fans dance and Maple Leaf’s fans hide in the corner.

Nightmare Landing Place Two: Nylander Signs with the Boston Bruins

Another nightmare scenario – perhaps in a way even worse than the first – would see Nylander signing with the Boston Bruins. Would the Bruins put him on the same line as the notorious Brad Marchand? The combination of Nylander’s scoring and Marchand’s rubbing it in would be just too much to bear.

Brad Treliving confirmed the Maple Leafs will look at trades to bolster their defense and he talked about Nylander’s negotiations.

Marchand’s agitating style could spell disaster for the Maple Leafs. He would make a heyday with the scenario of Nylander in brown and yellow. The Blue & White Nation has a long memory of their losses to the Bruins, and the sight of Nylander playing a role in the Bruins’ success would be a haunting thought for Maple Leafs supporters.

Nightmare Landing Place Three: Nylander Signs with the Tampa Bay Lightning

Joining the former Stanley Cup champions – and the team that the Maple Leafs have played in the first round of a few recent Stanley Cup playoffs – in Tampa Bay would be a nightmare for Maple Leafs fans. The Lightning seem to be in a bit of decline this season; and, that decline has to make many Maple Leafs fans smile inwardly.

How horrible would it be if Nylander moved to the Lightning and, by doing so, helped them re-establish their Atlantic Division dominance? If adding Nylander to the Tampa Bay lineup made them more potent, it would be beyond irritating. I can’t even imagine watching Nylander wearing a Lightning jersey during first-round playoff matchups. What a source of exasperation for Toronto fans. It would add salt to the wounds of past playoff disappointments.

The Bottom Line for Nylander’s Next Team

As I noted, I don’t believe there’s much of a chance Nylander’s future is with another team. I think he’ll stay with the Maple Leafs. That said, Maple Leafs fans can’t help but shudder at the thought of Willie Styles looking good wearing the jerseys of the team’s fiercest rivals.

Whether it’s the historic Original Six rivalries with Montreal and Boston or the fear of watching him thrive in a Lightning uniform, each picture seems uglier than the next. Seeing him in another team’s uniform would be a grim reality.

The prettiest picture for the Maple Leafs fans is Nylander in a Maple Leafs uniform. Nylander needs to sign and shine in blue and white. That’s getting clearer this season as his presence has been felt so powerfully on the team.

In short, William Nylander is a keeper. I hope the Maple Leafs do just that.

