Latest on Trade Rumors Surrounding Stars’ Jason Robertson

Speculation is heating up around Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson, with several NHL insiders reporting that his name is making the rounds on the trade market. What some are calling a ridiculous idea — that the Stars would trade the sniper —others are suggesting is a real possibility. Either way, the chatter isn’t going away.

Why are The Stars Considering Moving Robertson?

What would you want your team to give up for J-Rob? pic.twitter.com/xVoo3h32bi — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 11, 2025

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet 590 recently revealed that Robertson could be moved if the Stars are unable to shed the contracts of defensemen Matt Dumba or Ilya Lyubushkin. The plan is to free up space to extend forward Mikael Granlund. Though the idea of trading a 26-year-old All-Star makes sense when it comes to moving money out, this is anything but an easy decision for GM Jim Nill.

Robertson, who carries a very team-friendly $7.75 million cap hit for next season, remains under team control as a restricted free agent (RFA) next summer. However, The Sheet’s Jeff Marek notes that Robertson’s previous RFA negotiations were “tricky,” and there is some internal concern in Dallas about how an arbitration case could unfold if things reach that point again.

According to The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta, the Stars are indeed taking calls on Robertson. But Pagnotta adds that Nill is hesitant to pull the trigger and is actively trying to move winger Mason Marchment instead. Marchment, who carries a $4.5 million AAV, is entering the final year of his deal.

As one analyst put it: “Any team that sells the best player in a given trade will very often lose that trade — and I think Jason Robertson is that example.” He has remained one of the NHL’s most effective scorers, and the Stars have to know he’ll play extremely well wherever he lands. Is that a player the team wants haunting them for years to come?

Who Is Interested in a Robertson Trade?

With news that the New York Rangers are reportedly trading Chris Kreider, it makes sense that they are among the teams “buzzing” around Robertson. Always a player in big deals, GM Chris Drury would be intrigued by the potential opportunity to land a star player amid Dallas’ offseason shuffle.

At this point, no move is imminent, and most of the discussion remains speculative. Still, Robertson’s name being floated is enough to raise eyebrows across the league. If Dallas does make a move, it could be one of the most significant trades of the offseason. It could also be one of the biggest mistakes of the summer.

