Latest on Contract Talks Between Senators and Shane Pinto

The Ottawa Senators find themselves in the midst of contract negotiations with Shane Pinto, the 22-year-old forward who is poised to play a pivotal role as the team gears up for the upcoming season. Reports suggest that General Manager Pierre Dorion is actively engaged in discussions with Pinto’s camp, with both sides eager to reach an agreement promptly. That said, there are also rumors of trade talks ahead of the 2023-24 regular season opening.
Dorion, speaking to TSN 1200, expressed his commitment to securing a deal swiftly, though he refrained from predicting a specific timeline for its completion. The Senators have a vested interest in having Pinto join their training camp, recognizing the importance of his presence in the lineup for the season ahead.
However, due to the absence of a finalized contract, Pinto is notably absent from the list of 56 players set to attend camp.
Trade rumors surrounding Pinto’s future have circulated, with one of the rumored destinations being the Philadelphia Flyers. Per Anthony Di Marco, the Flyers “did make an offer” that would also see Mathieu Joseph in return as a salary dump. Nothing has come of that and Philadelphia has essentially moved and “aren’t expecting back” as of now.
While trade discussions are in the mix, it appears increasingly likely that the Senators will prioritize retaining Pinto. The prospect of him sitting out an entire season is considered a less favorable outcome, given its potential impact on his future in the league.
Pinto, the 32nd overall selection in the 2019 NHL draft, is seen as a valuable asset for the Senators, expected to fill an important third-line role. His skill set and potential make him a key player in the team’s lineup. But, the team is using their leverage — they don’t have much choice considering their salary cap situation — and waiting out Pinto.
As negotiations continue between the forward and the Senators, hockey enthusiasts will closely monitor the developments over the next 24 hours, along with keep an eye on the trade market since it sounds like both the Philadelphia Flyers and the Boston Bruins have reached out to the Senators to explore the possibility of acquiring Pinto.
Pinto is reportedly seeking a two-year deal that surpasses the $2.1 million per season contract recently accepted by center Morgan Frost, indicating his expectations for his market value.
