Is Jaroslav Halak Headed to the Colorado Avalanche?

The Colorado Avalanche are currently trying to find a way to add another veteran goaltender to their mix. Following news that backup goaltender, Pavel Francouz currently needs time to recover from an injury, rumors are starting to circulate that the Avs might be close to a potential signing of seasoned NHL goaltender Jaroslav Halak.
While nothing is official, the speculation has gained traction in recent days, with prominent sports journalist Adrian Dater shedding light on the Avalanche’s quest for a new backup netminder. Dater’s list of front-runners for the role includes Jaroslav Halak, Daniel Vladar, and Casey DeSmith. He’s not the only one to mention Halak’s name in connection to Colorado. NHL insider Frank Seravalli has also voiced support for Halak as a strong candidate for the backup goalie position and Halak’s potential signing is bolstered by reports from the Czech Republic, with Tomas Prokop, a reputable reporter, emphasizing the fit between the two sides.
Jaroslav Halak, at 38 years old and with an illustrious 17-season career in the NHL, offers a wealth of experience and a demonstrated ability to perform at a high level. His appeal to the Avalanche lies in the simplicity of acquisition, as no trade is required to bring him on board. In contrast, the pursuit of names like Daniel Vladar or Casey DeSmith might entail complex negotiations and trade arrangements.
Financially, all the Avalanche currently have is around $525,000 of cap space, with Gabriel Landeskog’s $7-million cap hit placed on long-term injured reserve, as confirmed by CapFriendly. If Francouz’s injury proves to be long-term, the Avalanche could potentially gain an additional $2 million in cap space by placing him on LTIR (Long-Term Injured Reserve). Still, that’s not a guarantee.
Jaroslav Halak, with nearly two decades in the NHL, stands on the precipice of a significant milestone, being just five wins away from the coveted 300-win mark. This achievement would place him among the top five active goaltenders in the NHL, an illustrious group that includes Marc-Andre Fleury, Jonathan Quick, Sergei Bobrovsky, and Craig Anderson.
Despite his extensive career, Halak has expressed a desire to continue playing, making him a valuable asset in the ongoing NHL offseason intrigue.
