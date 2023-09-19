Connect with us

Peter Chiarelli Linked to Senators as Team Changes Ownership

Peter Chiarelli’s potential role with the Ottawa Senators stirs intrigue during an ownership transition period.

In recent developments, Peter Chiarelli’s name has surfaced in association with the Ottawa Senators, as reported by Brent Wallace on the Coming In Hot Sens podcast. Chiarelli’s potential involvement with the organization appears to be closely tied to Michael Andlauer, whose acquisition of the team is nearing its final stages.

Chiarelli’s history with the Senators adds intrigue to this news, given his past contributions during the franchise’s most successful years. While details regarding his role remain undisclosed, his prior position as an Assistant General Manager with a talent-laden roster underscores his familiarity with the team.

The Locked on Senators Twitter account offered speculations on the Senators’ future management structure under Andlauer’s ownership:

  • General Manager (GM): Pierre Dorion
  • Assistant General Manager (AGM): Ryan Bowness
  • Assistant General Manager (AGM): Steve Staios
  • Director, Player Development: Daniel Alfredsson
  • Senior Advisor: Peter Chiarelli
  • CEO: Cyril Leeder
  • VP, Business Ops: Chris Phillips
  • Community Relations: Chris Neil

Chiarelli, known for his tenure as General Manager of the Edmonton Oilers, faced criticism for certain roster decisions during his time there. His role with the Senators, however, remains undefined, and it appears unlikely that he will assume the GM position given Pierre Dorion’s track record.

As the Ottawa Senators navigate this transitional period under new ownership, the role Peter Chiarelli may play within the organization remains a topic of keen interest. The possibilities are broad, and Senators fans are eagerly awaiting further details on his involvement.

