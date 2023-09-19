Peter Chiarelli Linked to Senators as Team Changes Ownership

In recent developments, Peter Chiarelli’s name has surfaced in association with the Ottawa Senators, as reported by Brent Wallace on the Coming In Hot Sens podcast. Chiarelli’s potential involvement with the organization appears to be closely tied to Michael Andlauer, whose acquisition of the team is nearing its final stages.

Chiarelli’s history with the Senators adds intrigue to this news, given his past contributions during the franchise’s most successful years. While details regarding his role remain undisclosed, his prior position as an Assistant General Manager with a talent-laden roster underscores his familiarity with the team.

According to Brent Wallace on @ComingInHotSens, Peter Chiarelli will be joining the Ottawa Senators.



"We all know he has close ties to Michael Andlauer, I think you're going to see Peter Chiarelli apart of this organization" 👀 pic.twitter.com/uEv1Ou3Y8A — Nathan "Grav" (@NathanGraviteh) September 18, 2023

The Locked on Senators Twitter account offered speculations on the Senators’ future management structure under Andlauer’s ownership:

General Manager (GM): Pierre Dorion

Assistant General Manager (AGM): Ryan Bowness

Assistant General Manager (AGM): Steve Staios

Director, Player Development: Daniel Alfredsson

Senior Advisor: Peter Chiarelli

CEO: Cyril Leeder

VP, Business Ops: Chris Phillips

Community Relations: Chris Neil

Chiarelli, known for his tenure as General Manager of the Edmonton Oilers, faced criticism for certain roster decisions during his time there. His role with the Senators, however, remains undefined, and it appears unlikely that he will assume the GM position given Pierre Dorion’s track record.

As the Ottawa Senators navigate this transitional period under new ownership, the role Peter Chiarelli may play within the organization remains a topic of keen interest. The possibilities are broad, and Senators fans are eagerly awaiting further details on his involvement.

