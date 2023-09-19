Peter Chiarelli Linked to Senators as Team Changes Ownership

In recent developments, Peter Chiarelli’s name has surfaced in association with the Ottawa Senators, as reported by Brent Wallace on the Coming In Hot Sens podcast. Chiarelli’s potential involvement with the organization appears to be closely tied to Michael Andlauer, whose acquisition of the team is nearing its final stages.
Chiarelli’s history with the Senators adds intrigue to this news, given his past contributions during the franchise’s most successful years. While details regarding his role remain undisclosed, his prior position as an Assistant General Manager with a talent-laden roster underscores his familiarity with the team.
The Locked on Senators Twitter account offered speculations on the Senators’ future management structure under Andlauer’s ownership:
- General Manager (GM): Pierre Dorion
- Assistant General Manager (AGM): Ryan Bowness
- Assistant General Manager (AGM): Steve Staios
- Director, Player Development: Daniel Alfredsson
- Senior Advisor: Peter Chiarelli
- CEO: Cyril Leeder
- VP, Business Ops: Chris Phillips
- Community Relations: Chris Neil
Chiarelli, known for his tenure as General Manager of the Edmonton Oilers, faced criticism for certain roster decisions during his time there. His role with the Senators, however, remains undefined, and it appears unlikely that he will assume the GM position given Pierre Dorion’s track record.
As the Ottawa Senators navigate this transitional period under new ownership, the role Peter Chiarelli may play within the organization remains a topic of keen interest. The possibilities are broad, and Senators fans are eagerly awaiting further details on his involvement.
Next: Holland Hints at Big Trade With Oilers’ “Cup or Bust” Mentality
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Holland Hints at Big Trade With Oilers’ “Cup or Bust” Mentality
Oilers GM Ken Holland knows it's "Cup or Bust" for the team so he's...
-
NHL News/ 9 hours ago
Philadelphia Flyers Make Trade Offer For Senators’ Shane Pinto
According to Bruce Garrioch’s report in the Ottawa Sun, the Ottawa Senators are still...
-
New York Rangers/ 1 day ago
Growth of Rangers Prospects Could Make 3 Players Trade Bait
If the New York Rangers see some of their prospects develop, there could be...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Did Maple Leafs Paint Themselves into a Corner with Samsonov?
Although the Toronto Maple Leafs salary arbitration with Ilya Samsonov turned out well for...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Mike Babcock Resigns as Blue Jackets’ Coach; Pascal Vincent Hired
Mike Babcock resigns as Columbus Blue Jackets' Head Coach; Pascal Vincent steps in as...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
Rookie Sensations Bedard and Fantilli Score Debut Hat Tricks
Young prodigies Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli made a sensational entrance, clinching hat tricks...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Paul Stastny Rejects PTO Offers, Seeks Guaranteed Contract
Veteran center Paul Stastny remains resolute, rejecting PTO offers and seeking a guaranteed NHL...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
Blackhawks Could Use Connor Bedard to Trade Tyler Johnson
While the Chicago Blackhawks transition Connor Bedard into the NHL, they could also use...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
10 Reasons Adam Lowry Is an Ideal Captain for the Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets just named their new captain - Adam Lowry. Why is he...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Jets Pausing Contract and Trade Talks for Scheifele, Hellebuyck
As the season draws closer and the demand for Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele...