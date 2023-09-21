Michael Andlauer Officially Acquires Ownership of Ottawa Senators

In a highly anticipated move, and one that took months to complete, the National Hockey League (NHL) has officially announced the unanimous approval of Michael Andlauer’s purchase of the Ottawa Senators. Bruce Garrioch, a prominent sports journalist from the Ottawa Sun, provided real-time updates on the sale throughout the day, confirming that Michael Andlauer and his partners signed the agreement for the Senators’ sale on Thursday.

Once the deal was done and the news made official, the Ottawa Senators Sports & Entertainment organization issued a statement, confirming the completion of the sale process and the approval by the NHL’s Board of Governors. With this development, Michael Andlauer will immediately assume control of the team’s operations.

News Release: Senators Sports & Entertainment announces that Michael Andlauer has purchased the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club: https://t.co/Xt9rGl9EM2 pic.twitter.com/gsOsYjOwsx — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 21, 2023

In response to the acquisition, Michael Andlauer shared his enthusiasm in a statement:

“The Ottawa Senators Hockey Club is an amazing organization, from the players, to the staff, to the most passionate fanbase in the game. My family and I are thrilled to officially be a part of Ottawa’s team and the Ottawa-Gatineau community. Thank you to the NHL and the Melnyk family for the opportunity to make this a reality and entrusting me to steward this remarkable franchise into the future. Thank you also to my equity partners and advisors on the transaction, who like me are aligned and committed to bringing on and off-ice success to the National Capital Region. I cannot wait to get to Ottawa and get things officially started. It is an incredibly exciting time for the franchise, fans, and the community. Go Sens Go!”

With this change in ownership, fans and the Ottawa-Gatineau community can look forward to a new era for the Ottawa Senators and the promise of success both on and off the ice.

The consortium of partners that worked to land this deal — which includes Anna and Olivia Melnyk, Ottawa-based businessman Jeff York, the Ottawa real estate-based Malhorta family, the Toronto-based investment group Yorkville Asset Management, owners of Alinea Group Holdings Paul and Michael Paletta, and Rocco Tullio: the owner of the Oshawa Generals. — united to submit a $950 million (USD) bid, surpassing the Forbes valuation widely referenced during the sale process.

This sets a new record as the highest price ever paid for an NHL team.

