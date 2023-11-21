In the latest installment of Ice Breakers, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli delves into the anticipated timeline for Patrick Kane’s return to the NHL and explores why the Florida Panthers might emerge as the leading contenders for the seasoned player in pursuit of his fourth Stanley Cup.

Interestingly, while Seravalli notes that Kane has already met with a number of teams — including Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs, among others — Florida is emerging as the team other NHL clubs believe has the best shot.

Patrick Kane will not be signing with the New York Rangers, according to reports.

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff:

What I can tell you is a lot of teams are wondering if the Florida Panthers are the front runners for Kane’s services. You see the start they’re off to, they very well of that group be the best chance for Kane to chase a fourth Stanley Cup this season. You see how dynamic their offense has been, carrying that team without their two top defensemen in Brandon Montour and Aaron Ekblad, both now coming back. You can see this Panthers team take off and there seems to be some thought that the Panthers could be a multi-year destination.

Related: Klingberg Led Emotional Scrum About Maple Leafs Playing Future

There is some chatter that Kane may be looking for a multi-year deal. Or at the very least, land in a spot where there is the potential of a future contract. Teams that will have some cap space clearing up should be on his radar. “He would be a very interesting fit in South Florida,” Seravalli noted.

Patrick Kane Appears Ready to Play

Now done training in Toronto, Kane successfully concluded his rehabilitation, and is now ready for NHL action. As has been noted by observers, he has exceptional lateral movement, indicating that he seems to be in peak health following the hip surgery.

“It certainly seems like by the end of this week just after U.S. Thanksgiving we will have an answer from Kane,” noted the NHL insider.

Next: Laine Calls Healthy Scratch Most “Embarrassing Thing” of His Career