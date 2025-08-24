Edmonton Oilers
NHL Weekend Rumors: Hughes Trade Talk, Roslovic Deal, Oilers Update, and More
From Quinn Hughes trade buzz to a Roslovic signing and a goalie shake-up in Edmonton, the NHL rumor mill is heating up this weekend.
This weekend’s NHL rumors report includes several items thanks to a few key updates from insiders like Elliotte Friedman, Frank Seravalli, and Michael Russo. Things had quieted down a little, but the rumor mill is heating up as training camps inch closer.
From Vancouver’s uncertainty with Quinn Hughes to Edmonton’s expected goalie shake-up, plus news updates on Mason McTavish and Lane Hutson, here’s the latest speculation from around the NHL.
Vancouver Canucks: Hughes’ Future and Center Search
Quinn Hughes’ future remains the biggest storyline in Vancouver. James Mirtle of The Athletic noted that while a huge bounce-back season could convince the Canucks’ captain to stay, “it feels unlikely,” and the front office may have to contemplate what a blockbuster trade could look like.
Michael Russo added that New Jersey will continue to keep tabs on Hughes, suggesting the Devils will eventually make a serious push to reunite the Hughes brothers.
On the roster front, Thomas Drance reports that Vancouver is still exploring the trade market for a center, although their interest in Jack Roslovic has cooled significantly.
Edmonton Oilers: Goalie Change Looming
The Oilers’ crease situation is one of the league’s hottest topics. Jason Gregor said on DFO Rundown: “I’ll be surprised if after the trade deadline…the same two goalies are in Edmonton in Pickard and Skinner.” He’s not the first person to suggest this as Allan Mitchell of The Athletic noted in a column last week that the Oilers could significantly overhaul their goaltending by next summer, possibly earlier.
With a Cup window wide open, Edmonton is expected to pursue either a significant upgrade or a tandem partner to push Stuart Skinner down the stretch.
Toronto Maple Leafs: Still in on Roslovic
Frank Seravalli believes the Maple Leafs remain “very much in contention” for UFA forward Jack Roslovic. Despite Vancouver cooling their interest, Toronto could see him as a versatile middle-six option ahead of the season.
As for what’s holding things up and why Roslovic hasn’t signed yet, it could be fit, or money. Insiders have suggested there are still 5-6 teams in on him, so there’s some kind of hurdle that needs to be jumped.
Anaheim Ducks: McTavish Extension Talks
Contract negotiations with Mason McTavish continue to evolve. Eric Stephens and Elliotte Friedman report that the Ducks have discussed deals of varying lengths but haven’t settled on either a bridge or long-term contract. Friedman added that McTavish’s camp even explored offer sheet possibilities this summer, but none materialized.
One thing Friedman added was that this isn’t turning into a nasty situation between the Ducks and McTavish. Everyone is calm and happy, but both sides are digging in. The Ducks are tough negotiators, and they want the center to earn his money. McTavish understands that young players are getting paid, and he’s looking for a certain level of compensation, especially if it’s long-term.
Montreal Canadiens: Lane Hutson Talks
The Montreal Canadiens are eager to sign Lane Hutson to a long-term deal. According to Seravalli, the Canadiens are “more than willing to write a cheque,” though early negotiations haven’t gained much traction. Talks are reportedly circling the Brock Faber range of around $8.5M AAV.
There was talk that Frank Nazar‘s deal with the Blackhawks might impact Hutson, and we already know that Noah Dobson‘s recent deal will play a role in what Hutson gets.
Other Notes
- Buffalo’s talks with St. Louis for Bowen Byram cooled after his re-signing, but interest remains in forward Jordan Kyrou.
- Elliotte Friedman says Team Canada’s meeting next week could accelerate Connor McDavid’s extension discussions with the Oilers.
- Reports out of L.A. suggest this could be Anze Kopitar’s final season with the Kings, as no extension is currently in place.
