Anaheim Ducks
Insider Praises Rossi’s Deal, Explains McTavish Delay with Ducks
Marco Rossi found common ground with the Wild to secure a bridge deal, while Mason McTavish’s contract talks in Anaheim drag on.
Negotiations in the NHL can be as tense off the ice as the playoffs are on it, and this summer has already shown a clear contrast between two high-profile young players: Marco Rossi and Mason McTavish. Elliotte Friedman recently broke down the difference between the negotiations for each player on his latest 32 Thoughts podcast, and the disparity is fascinating.
When Rossi signed with the Wild this week, many asked if this meant anything for MacTavish. Friedman said he’d heard rumblings that McTavish wasn’t going to be happy with Rossi’s numbers coming in at $5 million times three years.
Rossi, who just agreed to a bridge deal, avoided a drawn-out standoff by finding common ground with the team. “It was pretty clear that Minnesota wasn’t getting what it wanted trade-wise, and Rossi wasn’t getting what he wanted long-term,” Friedman said. After last season’s demotion in the playoffs, Rossi was reluctant to sign a short-term deal, but the compromise ensures he’s at camp on time and motivated to start the season strong.
Related: Marco Rossi Signs 3-Year Bridge Deal with Minnesota Wild
Former Wild teammates and analysts praised the deal. “Marco Rossi needs to get in there, make a good impression, and play,” Friedman added. “Common sense prevailed, and in the long run, everybody benefits.”
McTavish’s Situation Is Not the Same as Rossi’s
The story is different in Anaheim, where Mason McTavish’s contract talks are still ongoing. Sources indicate the Ducks value McTavish and see his potential, but his representatives are known as tough negotiators. According to insiders, there’s a philosophical gap over salary and term, not a breakdown in trust. “Jeff Solomon and Pat Verbeek are grinders,” the NHL insider explained. “Negotiating with them can feel like a week in a sauna.”
Unlike Rossi, McTavish hasn’t faced friction with the organization. That said, the two sides are not on the same page. MacTavish’s camp actually looked for an offer sheet and didn’t find one. “I really believe the whole thing with Gavin McKenna has terrified teams from doing the offer sheet.”
Now, McTavish is left to try and secure the best deal he can, but the Ducks aren’t ready to give him a long-term commitment. Verbeek wants him to earn the big money before he’s given a huge contract, hinted Friedman. To end the conversation, Friedman did hint, “One phone call can change everything.”
Next: Oilers Prospect Suffers Setback on Road to NHL After Surgery
More News
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 14 minutes ago
Insider Praises Rossi’s Deal, Explains McTavish Delay with Ducks
Marco Rossi found common ground with the Wild to secure a bridge deal, while...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 39 minutes ago
“He’s Only 26”: Former Oiler with Valid Point on Imminent Skinner Trade
Marner’s exit still looms large as the Leafs enter a pivotal season, with fans...
-
Florida Panthers/ 20 hours ago
New Timeline: Matthew Tkachuk to Miss Start of Season After Surgery
Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk’s surgery sidelines him until at least January, leaving Florida juggling...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 22 hours ago
Bedard’s Next Contract Could Be a Shocker— Thanks to Frank Nazar
With Frank Nazar’s new $6.6M deal setting a precedent, Connor Bedard’s next contract for...
-
NHL News/ 24 hours ago
Nylander Sets Record Straight on Troubling Marner Trade Rumor
William Nylander dismisses rumors that he and Mitch Marner had friction and that Marner...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 1 day ago
Marco Rossi Signs 3-Year Bridge Deal with Minnesota Wild
Marco Rossi has signed a three-year, $15 million bridge deal with the Minnesota Wild,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Key Piece or Trade Chip? Oilers Need Answer on $41M Veteran This Season
As the Oilers prepare for the 2025-26 season, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ role is shifting —...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 1 day ago
Wild Close to Signing Tradeable Bridge Deal for Marco Rossi
Are the Minnesota Wild close to signing Marco Rossi, trading Rossi to another team,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
An $18M Gamble That Could Pay Off Big for Edmonton
The Edmonton Oilers face a pivotal choice: secure cost certainty now, or risk paying...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers’ “Worst” Summer Contract Could Become Biggest Surprise
Trent Frederic’s Oilers contract looked questionable at first, but if he stays healthy, it...