Insider Praises Rossi’s Deal, Explains McTavish Delay with Ducks

Negotiations in the NHL can be as tense off the ice as the playoffs are on it, and this summer has already shown a clear contrast between two high-profile young players: Marco Rossi and Mason McTavish. Elliotte Friedman recently broke down the difference between the negotiations for each player on his latest 32 Thoughts podcast, and the disparity is fascinating.

When Rossi signed with the Wild this week, many asked if this meant anything for MacTavish. Friedman said he’d heard rumblings that McTavish wasn’t going to be happy with Rossi’s numbers coming in at $5 million times three years.

Mason MacTavish and Marco Rossi deals are quite different

Rossi, who just agreed to a bridge deal, avoided a drawn-out standoff by finding common ground with the team. “It was pretty clear that Minnesota wasn’t getting what it wanted trade-wise, and Rossi wasn’t getting what he wanted long-term,” Friedman said. After last season’s demotion in the playoffs, Rossi was reluctant to sign a short-term deal, but the compromise ensures he’s at camp on time and motivated to start the season strong.

Former Wild teammates and analysts praised the deal. “Marco Rossi needs to get in there, make a good impression, and play,” Friedman added. “Common sense prevailed, and in the long run, everybody benefits.”

McTavish’s Situation Is Not the Same as Rossi’s

The story is different in Anaheim, where Mason McTavish’s contract talks are still ongoing. Sources indicate the Ducks value McTavish and see his potential, but his representatives are known as tough negotiators. According to insiders, there’s a philosophical gap over salary and term, not a breakdown in trust. “Jeff Solomon and Pat Verbeek are grinders,” the NHL insider explained. “Negotiating with them can feel like a week in a sauna.”

Unlike Rossi, McTavish hasn’t faced friction with the organization. That said, the two sides are not on the same page. MacTavish’s camp actually looked for an offer sheet and didn’t find one. “I really believe the whole thing with Gavin McKenna has terrified teams from doing the offer sheet.”

Now, McTavish is left to try and secure the best deal he can, but the Ducks aren’t ready to give him a long-term commitment. Verbeek wants him to earn the big money before he’s given a huge contract, hinted Friedman. To end the conversation, Friedman did hint, “One phone call can change everything.”

