Remember Draisaitl? McDavid’s Contract May Follow Similar Path

Connor McDavid’s recent comments about his future with the Edmonton Oilers sparked a wave of debate about what he might have meant when he said he was “in no rush” to sign. Eligible as of July 1, it seems reasonably clear that an extension won’t be announced in the next two weeks, which will undoubtedly open up debate about his desire to stay or leave.

Fortunately, there’s little reason to panic.

While the Oilers captain made it clear that he’ll take time to discuss his options with his agent and family before making any decisions, this measured approach is expected. In fact, it might be the best thing for the organization.

McDavid Believes in the Core and Wants To Finish What He Started

McDavid said there’s “unfinished business” in Edmonton and emphasized the importance of doing what’s best for himself and his family. That might sound cautious, but it’s hardly a red flag. Just last summer, Leon Draisaitl didn’t ink his extension until September 3rd — and by all accounts, McDavid’s process could follow a similar timeline.

Connor McDavid talked about his thoughts on an extension with the Edmonton Oilers

The reality is, Edmonton remains committed to keeping its core intact, and McDavid still believes in what this team can accomplish. As long as the Oilers continue to show they’re serious about contending year after year, a new deal is more likely than not.

Might McDavid Sign a Shorter-Term Deal?

Don’t be surprised if the eventual extension is a shorter-term commitment — perhaps five years — rather than a maximum-length deal. This would achieve two objectives. First, with the salary cap rising, he can re-evaluate his worth when the cap is in a different place. Second, he holds the Oilers accountable. There should never be a window or expiry date on trying to get better. If they know he can leave, their main objective will be to improve each and every season.

“If I feel that there’s a good window to win here over and over again, then signing is no problem,” McDavid explained.

McDavid wants to win. He’s not rushing into a decision, but he’s not walking away, either. Fans should be patient, just like they were with Draisaitl. This process might take weeks or months, but the goal remains the same: keep the best player in the world in Edmonton for the prime of his career. His goal? Do what it takes to keep winning, and not just once.

As much as the loss in the Stanley Cup Final (twice) stings, there’s still every reason to believe the Oilers can and will win it all.

