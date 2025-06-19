Dallas Stars
Stars Signing Matt Duchene to 4-Year Deal Means Trade is Coming
The Dallas Stars commit to Matt Duchene with a four-year deal, but tight cap space raises questions about their next moves.
The Dallas Stars have kept their leading scorer from the 2024-25 season and signed forward Matt Duchene to a four-year contract extension carrying a $4.5 million average annual value. Following a one-year deal, the organization is putting a lot more stock into Duchene being a key part of their offense over the next few seasons. So much so, it looks like they’re likely to move a different key piece to make the money work.
Dallas Dutchy ain't leavin' 🤠— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) June 19, 2025
We have signed Matt Duchene to a 4-year contract extension through the 2028-2029 season.
📰 MORE: https://t.co/iSHP8opLBS@shift4 | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/jaHSLyiNlr
“We are thrilled to have Matt back with our organization,” said Stars GM Jim Nill. “As our team’s leading scorer last season, he helped to solidify our forward group while also providing invaluable leadership off the ice and in the community. The fit with Matt and our team has been seamless from the start, and we’re looking forward to continuing to pursue our shared goal of bringing a championship to Dallas.”
Duchene’s 65-point season, which included seven game-winning goals, tied a franchise mark not seen since Jamie Benn’s 2019-20 campaign. Speaking of Benn, it is believed he, too, will get a contract extension in the coming days.
Stars Running Out of Cap Space
The Duchene deal leaves the Stars with just around $500K in cap space, raising questions about how they’ll round out the rest of the roster. With money also expected to go to Benn, and with the organization interested in retaining Mikael Granlund, something has to give. Frank Seravalli noted the team has 18 players signed and wrote, “Buckle up in Dallas.”
There have been rumors that Jason Robertson might be moved, but the Stars have tried to quiet that speculation over the past couple of weeks.
For now, Dallas locks in a crucial piece of its top six, getting him locked up on a value deal. As per Puck Pedia, the Duchene deal breaks down as follows:
- Yr 1 $3M Base & $3M Signing Bonus
- Yr 2 1.8M & 3M SB
- Yr 3 3.6M Base
- Yr 4 3.6M Base
- Years 1/2 No Move Clause,
- Years 3/4 5 team Approved Trade List
