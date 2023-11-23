If there is trouble behind the scenes in Chicago when it comes to Corey Perry and the Blackhawks, is it possible that trade rumors may start to swirl? The Blackhawks aren’t exactly in a position where Perry is going to be much more than a potential trade chip for a team that isn’t likely to make the playoffs. If there’s a disturbance in the force in Chicago, and a team is looking at the kind of skill set Perry provides, there might be something there.
No One Seems To Know What’s Going On With Corey Perry
And with that, the Edmonton Oilers could be a team that should have their ears perk up. When Nick Foligno was asked about the status of Corey Perry, he noted, “We just know he’s not with us, haven’t gotten any details. It’s unfortunate; he’s a big part of this. We’ll miss him.” Perry was an organizational scratch the other night and wasn’t at practice on Thursday. The Blackhawks aren’t talking, other than to say they prefer to keep that information in-house.
Meanwhile, news is everywhere that the Oilers are looking for solutions. GM Ken Holland is actively checking the market, acknowledging the team might need a move to spark improvement. Now 5-12-1 on the season, the Oilers are flirting dangerously close to being out of the playoff picture permanently. They believe their roster is good enough, but it’s missing something.
What Perry provides is the kind of element that not many in the NHL have. The attributes that make fans hate him are the characteristics almost every team wishes they had. He’s a massive pest, but he’s also a proven winner. Ingrained in his DNA is the act of getting under the skin of the opposition and dragging his teammates into the fight. That sounds like an element the Oilers are missing.
What Would an Oilers Trade for Corey Perry Look Like?
If the Blackhawks are thinking about moving Perry, they’ll want something decent in return. If it’s learned that whatever is going on between the two sides is irreconcilable, the Blackhawks may lose some leverage. His contract isn’t a steal by any means, so Chicago may prefer to strike while they can. The Oilers don’t have much leverage either, so timing on a deal like this is critical.
It could be a bigger deal than just one player. The Oilers might want to move Jack Campbell. They certainly have to move salary. Perry is a $4 million cap hit to the end of this season. It makes sense that maybe a deal centers around these two with other pieces worked in.
Blackhawks Might Not Want a Long Contract
Edmonton would likely need to add a sweetener since Elliotte Friedman doesn’t get the sense Chicago is in the market to take on big contracts anymore. Because Campbell has multiple years on his deal, the Blackhawks would need someone to entice them to absorb that cap hit. That means a player like Philip Broberg or a prospect going back.
If the Oilers could land Perry, then sign Jaroslav Halak, all while moving the Campbell contract, it would be interesting turn of events. The Oilers would first have to learn about what’s happening between Perry and the Blackhawks. The few details that are out there make this not much more than pure speculation.
