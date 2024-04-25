Homegrown Alex Vlasic Signs a Big Contract with the Blackhawks

NHL defenseman Alex Vlasic (2-14-16) signed a significant contract extension, agreeing to a six-year deal worth $4.6 million per year to remain with his hometown team. The Chicago Blackhawks drafted him in the second round, and after playing at Boston University (BU), he played a few games with the Blackhawks over the previous two seasons.

THE HOMETOWN KID ????



Alex Vlasic is staying, read all about it ➡️ https://t.co/4q2vuJq5OE pic.twitter.com/TN3JgWzCid — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 25, 2024

“Alex made enormous strides this year and proved he is a legitimate top-four defenseman in the NHL,” said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. “In his first full season in the NHL, Alex established himself as an important piece of our young core, and we’re excited to have him with us for the next six years.”

This year, Vlasic finally joined the team as a full-time player, not just getting third-pair minutes. He was paired with Seth Jones on day one as the team’s top defensive defenseman, averaging 21:59 minutes of ice time. This is remarkable for a 22-year-old on the top pairing. His style of play is similar to that of another former Blackhawk shutdown defenseman, Niklas Hjalmarsson, also known as “The Hammer.” This shows that Vlasic has a high ceiling and has already proven his worth.

Vlasic showcased posted remarkable defensive numbers on the struggling Hawks team, handling some of the difficult assignments. Even if one argued $4.6 million might be a slight overpay now, a contract spanning his prime as the salary cap goes up could make this deal a steal when all is said and done.

Chicago Blackhawks jersey

What Does This Mean for the Future?

Many people will ask what this means for the future. It’s straightforward: the Blackhawks and General Manager Kyle Davidson have secured their top shutdown defenseman for the long term. With the Blackhawks’ growing pool of young talent like Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar, Kevin Korchinski, and Alex Vlasic, the future looks bright for the young Blackhawks core.

Not to mention, from a marketing standpoint, the Blackhawks will be able to promote the hometown kid from Wilmette, IL, as part of the team’s future.

Check out: “Maple Leafs Get Good News Ahead of Game 4 vs. Bruins”