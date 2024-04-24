It’s hard not to read into a message sent by a player to the fan base when messages directed at an entire city from one player are usually meant to double as a thank you and a goodbye. That’s why fans in Detroit aren’t entirely sure what to make of the note Patrick Kane posted on social media on Wednesday. It’s a positive message, but it’s also mildly cryptic considering the uncertainty of his playing future.
Kane wrote:
“Thank you Red Wings, my teammates, coaches and all the fans of Hockey Town for welcoming me and my family with open arms this season. This past year gave us memories we’ll never forget. The work doesn’t stop.” He finished with a “#LGRW” which means Let’s Go Red Wings.”
The last part seems to be a hint that Kane is seriously considering returning to the team. It feels unlikely he would actively cheer on the franchise if he intended to leave it. It’s also a positive that he’s thanking everyone for his welcome to Detroit and not his time in Detroit. It might feel like a small difference, but it could be huge. A welcome suggests this is only the beginning. Time in Detroit suggests it’s ending.
Does Kane’s Note Mean He’s Staying with the Red Wings?
There has been a lot of chatter about what comes next. Does Kane stick around and sign another contract in Detroit? Or, will he test the market after a successful season that saw his previous injuries not a play a factor in his production? Some insiders aren’t sure the Red Wings want to commit long-term to a player of Kane’s age, but it’s not clear what the forward is asking for either.
It may be a case where he’s extremely happy in Detroit and is open to shorter-term deals to stay where he’s comfortable and take it season by season as long as the team is competitive.
Next: Zach Hyman Playoff Hat-Trick Just The Tip of What’s Next
More News
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 hours ago
Patrick Kane Sends Note to Red Wings Fans Hinting at Future
Patrick Kane sent a note to Detroit Red Wings fans on Wednesday, which might...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Insider Says Maple Leafs Refuting Nasty William Nylander Rumor
Elliotte Friedman was asked about a wild rumor explaining William Nylander out of the...
-
Florida Panthers/ 17 hours ago
Sergei Bobrovsky Makes Possible Save of 2023-24 NHL Playoffs
Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made what might go down as the save of the...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
34-Year-Old Jakub Voracek Announces Retirement From The NHL
34-year-old Jakub Voracek has announced his retirement from the NHL. He had an amazing...
-
Hyman Scores 3, McDavid 5 Assists as Oilers Beat Kings 7-4 in Game 1
The Edmonton Oilers opened their best-of-seven series with the Kings by winning Game 1...
-
Kris Knoblauch Ramped Up for First Oilers Playoff Coaching Run
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch makes NHL playoff debut after almost 9 years...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 days ago
Lindy Ruff Hired Again by the Buffalo Sabres as Head Coach
Lindy Ruff is back with the Buffalo Sabres. The organization has hired the former...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Flames Reporter Predicts Big On-Ice Reunion Next Season
One reporter for the Calgary Flames suggests he's hearing that a big on-ice reunion...
-
Oilers and Evander Kane Seemingly Blow a Huge LTIR Opportunity
News of Evander Kane's LTIR injury have stirred up debate as the Edmonton Oilers...
-
Florida Panthers/ 2 days ago
Battle Of Florida: Panthers Take Game 1, Win 3-2 Over Lightning
The Florida Panthers took Game 1 of their first-round series with the Tampa Bay...