Will Kirill Kaprizov Take the Wild’s Massive New Offer?

The Minnesota Wild’s top offseason priority remains unresolved: locking in superstar winger Kirill Kaprizov to a long-term extension. According to NHL insider Michael Russo, the Wild have offered Kaprizov a massive deal — believed to be an eight-year contract worth around $16 million per season — but the decision now rests firmly with the 28-year-old forward.

President of hockey operations and general manager Bill Guerin has stressed there’s no need to panic, even with training camp set to open on September 18. Kaprizov, expected back in Minnesota within the next week, will meet face-to-face with Guerin to continue discussions.

“We’ve been talking all summer,” Guerin said during an appearance on KFAN at the Minnesota State Fair. “Things are good. Things are in a good spot. I’m comfortable with where everything is. I’m confident. Kirill loves Minnesota. I know he loves Minnesota. I know he believes in the team. These things just take time.”

Money Is Not the Issue In The Kaprizov Extension

Money, sources indicate, isn’t a sticking point — not in salary, bonuses, or structure. Instead, the star winger is weighing whether to commit to Minnesota for the long haul or sign a shorter deal that could give him more flexibility as the NHL salary cap rises.

Kaprizov has been the face of the Wild since arriving in 2020, scoring 40 or more goals three times in five seasons and producing at a 50-goal pace last year despite injuries. With unrestricted free agency just one year away, this extension could be the NHL’s biggest — and potentially last — long-term contract.

Similar to what is happening in Edmonton right now with Connor McDavid, if no deal is reached by the start of camp, speculation will only intensify. Similar high-profile negotiations, including Leon Draisaitl’s extension with Edmonton, weren’t finalized until early September. No other major pending free agents due for extensions next summer have signed either. This has become a waiting game among the league’s top stars.

For now, optimism remains in Minnesota. But until pen meets paper, the future of the Wild’s franchise cornerstone will remain one the league’s most closely watched storylines heading into the 2025-26 season.

