Minnesota Wild
Will Kirill Kaprizov Take the Wild’s Massive New Offer?
The Kaprizov extension is a top priority for the Wild. Discover the latest on Kirill Kaprizov’s potential eight-year contract.
The Minnesota Wild’s top offseason priority remains unresolved: locking in superstar winger Kirill Kaprizov to a long-term extension. According to NHL insider Michael Russo, the Wild have offered Kaprizov a massive deal — believed to be an eight-year contract worth around $16 million per season — but the decision now rests firmly with the 28-year-old forward.
President of hockey operations and general manager Bill Guerin has stressed there’s no need to panic, even with training camp set to open on September 18. Kaprizov, expected back in Minnesota within the next week, will meet face-to-face with Guerin to continue discussions.
“We’ve been talking all summer,” Guerin said during an appearance on KFAN at the Minnesota State Fair. “Things are good. Things are in a good spot. I’m comfortable with where everything is. I’m confident. Kirill loves Minnesota. I know he loves Minnesota. I know he believes in the team. These things just take time.”
Money Is Not the Issue In The Kaprizov Extension
Money, sources indicate, isn’t a sticking point — not in salary, bonuses, or structure. Instead, the star winger is weighing whether to commit to Minnesota for the long haul or sign a shorter deal that could give him more flexibility as the NHL salary cap rises.
Kaprizov has been the face of the Wild since arriving in 2020, scoring 40 or more goals three times in five seasons and producing at a 50-goal pace last year despite injuries. With unrestricted free agency just one year away, this extension could be the NHL’s biggest — and potentially last — long-term contract.
Similar to what is happening in Edmonton right now with Connor McDavid, if no deal is reached by the start of camp, speculation will only intensify. Similar high-profile negotiations, including Leon Draisaitl’s extension with Edmonton, weren’t finalized until early September. No other major pending free agents due for extensions next summer have signed either. This has become a waiting game among the league’s top stars.
For now, optimism remains in Minnesota. But until pen meets paper, the future of the Wild’s franchise cornerstone will remain one the league’s most closely watched storylines heading into the 2025-26 season.
Next: The Chaotic Fallout of McDavid Playing Without an Extension
More News
-
Minnesota Wild/ 18 seconds ago
Will Kirill Kaprizov Take the Wild’s Massive New Offer?
The Kaprizov extension is a top priority for the Wild. Discover the latest on...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 18 hours ago
Why Tax Rules Could Complicate a Carey Price Trade
Learn about the complexities surrounding the Carey Price trade as ow taxes may play...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Scribes Suggests Oilers Could Lose Key Defenseman
Will a depth defenseman who has repeatedly proven he can elevate his game leave...
-
Featured/ 21 hours ago
Did Marner Exaggerate Fan Threats Before Leaving the Leafs?
Mitch Marner claims he needed security after playoffs, but critics say the story may...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 24 hours ago
Price’s Contract Could Be Traded to One of Three Teams Ahead of Bigger Move
Find out why the Canadiens are considering a Carey Price trade amid salary cap...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Insider’s Ominous Update on McDavid Has Oilers Fans Worried
NHL insider John Shannon says Connor McDavid won’t sign before the season, leaving another...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 days ago
Rangers Eye Trade For Iconic Center to Pair With Panarin [Report]
Could a famous top center be the missing piece for Rangers' Panarin? Find out...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 2 days ago
Kings’ Anze Kopitar Seems Ready to Walk Away from His First Love
Find out why Anze Kopitar's last season in the NHL may mark the end...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Zach Hyman Injury Update: Good and Bad News for Oilers
Zach Hyman shares his injury update, revealing his wrist is nearly healed but his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Social Media Explodes Over Hypothetical Connor McDavid Trade Scenarios
Fans on X.com (Twitter) went wild imagining impossible Connor McDavid trade scenarios, from blockbuster...