Sharks Favorite to Land Carey Price in Unique Contract Trade

The Montreal Canadiens and San Jose Sharks may be exploring a trade that could have ripple effects on both teams’ rosters and salary-cap flexibility. After speculation surfaced that a Carey Price trade could be imminent, it’s the Sharks that are pulling away as the early favorites to land the injured goaltender.

Marco D’Amico and other sources indicate the Sharks on the list of teams pursuing this deal and some fo the details of a potential trade are already out there.

The Sharks are currently at 49 of their 50 allowed contracts, making it difficult for them to accommodate additional players. They would be moving two contracts to Montreal, opening up the space to land Price, and sign top prospect Michael Misa. Meanwhile, Montreal has 43 contracts in place, giving the team more flexibility to absorb incoming players.

Carey Price could be traded to the San Jose Sharks

Insiders confirm that preliminary conversations between the Canadiens and Sharks have taken place, though no agreement has been finalized. The potential trade scenario centers on goaltender Carey Price, who has one year left on his contract with a $10 million cap hit and a $5.5 million signing bonus due today. The Canadiens need to move his contract to become cap compliant, with only a handful of teams able to take on his cap hit.

The Sharks, meanwhile, need to move contracts out.

The Details of the Rumored Price Trade to San Jose

The most likely framework being discussed involves Price and a draft pick heading to San Jose in exchange for prospects Artem Guryev and Gannon Laroque. Such a move would allow the Sharks to clear two contracts while taking on Price’s cap hit as their 50th contract. They would then potentially sign Michael Misa or pursue other roster moves. The Canadiens would then create cap flexibility and seek a trade to acquire a second-line center.

Though much of this remains speculative, league insiders note the fit is logical for both sides, particularly with the Canadiens closer to contention and the Sharks needing to balance their contract load. With Price’s bonus set to trigger imminently and Misa’s signing looming, a trade could materialize in the coming days.

