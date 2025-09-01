The Chaotic Fallout of McDavid Playing Without an Extension

As the NHL season approaches, uncertainty looms in Edmonton over Connor McDavid’s future. According to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, the possibility of McDavid entering the season without a contract extension is “more real than perhaps thought” just a few months ago. While his agent, Judd Moldaver, continues to explore options, nothing has been finalized, leaving the Oilers and their fan base in a tense holding pattern.

If McDavid goes into the season without an extension, and for every game he plays out the season without a deal, the ripple effects could be massive.

Related: TSN Insider Weighs in on McDavid Contract Drama

First, McDavid said he didn’t want his contract situation to be a distraction, but that’s exactly what it will be. Even if the questions don’t come every game on home ice, the media in every market he goes to will want to try and get the scoop. They’ll ask. His teammates will give the same pre-planned response, but it will wear on the roster. The Oilers face immense pressure to contend for a Stanley Cup and these kinds of questions won’t help keep them focused.

In Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, and any other major markets even loosely linked to McDavid and free agency, his arrival in town will dominate headlines, creating a season-long distraction for the locker room.

McDavid grew up a Maple Leafs fan

Second, there’s also the question of what to do with the roster and whether to consider a trade. Early in the season, it won’t be an issue. But if the Oilers go on a losing streak or McDavid has a run without points, the dark cloud that is his unsigned extension will hang over every hiccup. Without clarity on McDavid’s future, Edmonton will eventually be forced into thinking about a trade. And, how do they pull that off? Moving McDavid means less of a chance to win the Stanley Cup. Not moving McDavid means letting the biggest trade asset in decades walk away for nothing. The latter can’t happen, but he debate will rage on around the league.

There’s no reason to panic yet, but new reports from insiders suggesting that McDavid might not be sent before the puck drops on the 2025-26 campaign have Oilers fans worried. It won’t take long for that worry to turn into anxiety, and then into frustration, and eventually hate.

It’s one thing for McDavid to simply take his time to weigh his options. It’s another to hold out, leave everyone hanging, and risk the team having to worry about getting something if the ultimate decision becomes to weigh his options in other markets. If the Oilers and McDavid cannot resolve their lingering issues, this has the potential to become ugly.

Next: Why Tax Rules Could Complicate a Carey Price Trade