Kings’ Drew Doughty Leaves Game with Injury After Nasty Collision

LA Kings defenseman Drew Doughty left the ice in significant pain after an awkward collision with Tanner Pearson during a preseason game on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred midway through the first period and Doughty was unable to put any weight on his left leg and had to be helped off the ice, sparking concerns about a potentially serious injury.
The Kings’ PR team confirmed via Twitter that Doughty would not return to the game, citing a lower-body injury. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman tweeted, “Hoping for the best as Kings’ Nation holds its collective breath.”
While no further details have been released about the severity of the injury, fans and analysts are already speculating on the impact this could have on the Kings’ season.
Preseason injuries are always tough, but if Doughty is sidelined for an extended period, it could be a major setback for the Kings. As one of the team’s key players and veteran leaders, Doughty’s presence on the blue line is crucial to their success. Already a bubble playoff team according to many analysts, Doughty would be one of the reasons the Kings stand any chance of getting in, even if a small one.
Doughty finished last season with 50 points in 82 games, averaging 25:48 per game. Few defensemen eat as many minutes on any given night as Doughty. The Kings don’t have anyone close on the right side that could replace his minutes.
For now, all eyes are on the next injury update, as the Kings hope this is just a precautionary absence rather than a long-term issue. This marked Doughty’s first appearance of the 2024-25 season, as he sat out the team’s opening preseason game against the Utah Hockey Club.
