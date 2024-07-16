Kings Sign Quinton Byfield To A Five-Year Extension

Quinton Byfield is staying put. The Los Angeles Kings forward has signed a five-year, $31.25 million contract extension, announced by the team Monday evening. This is a huge signing for the Kings in what has been an otherwise underwhelming offseason.

At just 21 years old, Byfield is poised to be a huge part of the Kings’ future. Selected as the second-overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Byfield had a breakout performance this past season, notching 20 goals and 55 points in 80 games played. After starting slow throughout his first few seasons with the Kings, many had begun to write him off. However, Byfield silenced his critics this year and finished fifth on the team in scoring and achieved a career-best +19 rating. At his age, his growth and development are only going to get more noticeable as he enters his prime.

Will The Kings Be Able To Get Over The Hump?

Besides the news above, the Kings have had an underwhelming offseason according to many. Their free agency moves have put them in the losing category. The team’s notable signings include forward Warren Foegele and defenseman Joel Edmundson, a contract many critique as being an overpayment.

Los Angeles did manage to get Pierre-Luc Dubois’ contract completely off the books but they are taking on Darcy Kuemper’s contract in return. The 34-year-old goaltender struggled mightily this past season for Washington and makes $5.25 million for the next three seasons. He’ll be making a return to the team after playing for the Kings during the 2017-18 season, but questions regarding his role as a starting goalie are quite prevalent.

Critics argue that the Kings aren’t making the right moves for a team in win-now mode. Eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the postseason for three consecutive years, they have consistently struggled in the first round. The pressing question remains: will the Kings be led by their youthful talent, or will the veterans need to take charge? Regardless, with many Western Conference teams improving this offseason, the Kings find themselves at a standstill. A strong performance this season is crucial to determining the team’s future trajectory.

