Los Angeles Kings
Report: Kings Captain Has Made His Decision on Retirement
With no contract extension expected, longtime NHL veteran Anze Kopitar appears set to hang up his skates after this season.
Nothing has been announced by the team or the player, but a source is suggesting that Anze Kopitar’s legendary NHL career is coming to an end.
Telling fans to “Enjoy his final season in the NHL,” @mayorNHL is reporting that the longtime Los Angeles Kings captain is not expected to sign any contract extension beyond the 2025-26 season. This coming season is the final year of his current two-year, $7 million deal.
Kings’ GM Ken Holland said Kopitar, 38, is taking his time deciding on his future. “He wants to take it a year at a time.” He added, “He’ll assess where he’s at at the end of the season. I respect that.” However, this report suggests the veteran center may have already made up his mind. If true, he will likely hang up his skates after this coming season and bring an end to one of the most accomplished careers in recent memory.
In 1,454 games, he’s racked up 1,278 points, easily being the most consistent and productive Kings’ forward over the last two decades. A two-time Stanley Cup champion (2012, 2014), Kopitar also earned individual recognition with two Selke Trophies, three Lady Byngs, and the Mark Messier Leadership Award.
Kopitar remains one of the NHL’s most respected two-way players.
While not officially confirmed, veterans like Kopitar, Alex Ovechkin, and Evgeni Malkin may all be considering retirement after the 2025-26 season. It will mark the end of an era for hockey fans.
