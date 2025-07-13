Western Contender’s Offseason Hurt Any Chance of Landing McDavid

If the Los Angeles Kings were hoping to lure Connor McDavid in free agency, they might’ve just shot themselves in the foot, especially after the moves former Oilers GM Ken Holland made in his first offseason as the Kings’ GM. The idea was to make the Kings more attractive. Holland arguably did the opposite.

Holland, who joined the Kings in an executive advisory role after leaving Edmonton, has reportedly had interest in bringing McDavid to L.A. at some point. There is no guarantee McDavid even makes it to market, but if he does, the Kings are rumored to be among the teams ready to most aggressively pursue him.

But Holland’s strategy seems baffling at best.

Rather than building a contender, Holland helped orchestrate an offseason that leaned heavily on overpaying aging or underperforming veterans, many of whom McDavid already played with in Edmonton during frustrating playoff exits. At the same time, he let one of the team’s best defensemen leave for the New York Rangers in Vladislav Gavrikov.

What Offseason Business Did the Kings Do to Attract McDavid?

Cody Ceci, often criticized for his inconsistency in Edmonton, received a four-year deal worth $4.5 million per season. Brian Dumoulin got three years at $4 million per. Corey Perry, nearly 40, was offered a deal that could reach $4 million, including bonuses. These moves have been widely panned as some of the worst signings of the summer.

Ken Holland Kings GM media

The goal may have been to make the Kings more appealing to McDavid down the line. Instead, one could argue that Holland’s swings send the opposite message. If McDavid is going to leave Edmonton—and that’s still a big “if”—he’s not going to a team that’s just reassembled some of the Oilers’ odds and ends.

As Pierre LeBrun noted earlier this offseason, teams like the Rangers, Blackhawks, and Stars could be logical fits if McDavid ever tests the market. The Kings were on that list, but after this offseason, it’s hard to imagine they remain a serious contender.

McDavid’s priority is winning. Right now, the Kings don’t look like a team that’s ready to offer a better shot at the Stanley Cup than the Oilers—and that likely takes them out of the running.

