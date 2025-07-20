NHL Rumors Roundup: Leafs Blue Line Trade, Kings Pressure, and Penguins Talk

This weekend’s NHL rumors roundup includes several big-market teams weighing major moves heading into the 2025-36 season. The Los Angeles Kings are feeling the pressure to make a big move, the Toronto Maple Leafs are still eyeing a trade from their blue line, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are front and center as speculation continues to swirl around their top players.

Here’s a breakdown of the weekend’s biggest buzz:

Kings Feeling the Heat

Nick Kypreos believes there’s “tremendous pressure” on the Los Angeles Kings to win now, especially following the front office shakeup that brought Ken Holland aboard. As Kypreos noted on FAN Pregame a few days ago that there’s a clear mandate from Kings president Luc Robitaille to deliver results.

This could explain some of the interesting signings in free agency, including a big-money deal for Cody Ceci. With a veteran core and limited cap flexibility, Holland is expected to be aggressive to put LA in a position for a serious playoff run. Expect Holland to actively look at trade options and be part of every major conversation.

Chris Johnston also noted that the Kings are a team that will be keeping some flexibility in the event a major free agent goes to market at the end of this coming season.

Predators Could Make a Big Deal

The Nashville Predators made a splash this summer by signing Jonathan Marchessault, Brady Skjei, and Steven Stamkos, but Kypreos reports the team might already be open to flipping a veteran forward.

Speaking on Sportsnet, Kypreos suggested Marchessault could be the likely candidate if the Preds look to unload one of their long-term contracts. With GM Barry Trotz continuing to reshape the roster, Marchessault may not be in Nashville for long.

Maple Leafs Weigh Blue Line Shakeup

With Mitch Marner gone, the Toronto Maple Leafs still need help up front. According to Kypreos, Toronto could move one of its defensemen—possibly Brandon Carlo—to bring in more scoring. While Morgan Rielly would be the biggest name on the blue line, his no-trade clause makes any deal unlikely. Still, conversations have reportedly taken place regarding whether Rielly would consider lifting it.

Morgan Rielly still a trade consideration for the Maple Leafs

Carlo’s fit with Rielly has been mixed, making him a logical trade chip if the Leafs want to balance the roster. The recent additions of Dakota Joshua, Mattias Maccelli, and Nicolas Roy improve Toronto’s depth, but none replace Marner’s elite production.

Crosby Rumors Persist, But No Movement Expected

Despite continued speculation, Sidney Crosby isn’t expected to leave Pittsburgh—at least not yet. Chris Johnston reiterated on the Steve Dangle Podcast that a trade feels unlikely right now. Frank Seravalli added that while teams like Montreal, LA, and Colorado have been linked to Crosby, he hasn’t shown interest in leaving, especially with his desire to finish the ride alongside Evgeni Malkin.

As for Erik Karlsson, Seravalli mentioned that if Pittsburgh retains salary down to the $7–7.5 million range, a team like Carolina might be interested. But GM Kyle Dubas is reportedly asking a high price for any of Karlsson, Bryan Rust, or Rickard Rakell.

