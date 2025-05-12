Edmonton Oilers
Ken Holland Expected to Be Hired as Next GM of Kings
Reports are surfacing that Ken Holland is expected to become new GM for the Los Angeles Kings, taking over for Rob Blake.
Veteran executive Ken Holland appears to be closing in on the vacant general manager position with the Los Angeles Kings, according to multiple reports and commentary from the latest 32 Thoughts podcast.
Elliotte Friedman noted that momentum is building for Holland to take over in LA, despite earlier assumptions that Marc Bergevin, currently a senior advisor with the team, was the likely successor. “People were under the impression that Bergevin would slide into that job. Now it appears less likely,” Friedman said, adding that he doesn’t expect Holland to sign a long-term deal but sees the fit as logical given the Kings’ desire to contend in the short term.
Pierre LeBrun shared a report by Arthur Staple of The Athletic that Holland met with Kings president Luc Robitaille earlier this week, a sign that serious discussions are underway. While the Kings are still expected to consider multiple candidates, Holland’s vast experience and track record as a Stanley Cup-winning GM give him a strong edge.
It might not be a coincidence that he was once the GM for the Edmonton Oilers, who have eliminated the Kings in four straight playoff series.
Staple added that Holland was the New York Islanders’ top choice for a front-office role that could have included a dual title similar to Lou Lamoriello’s, but sources say Holland may prefer staying on the West Coast to be closer to family. That preference could be a key factor in the Kings landing the 68-year-old executive.
Though Holland has made his share of controversial moves during his tenures in Detroit and Edmonton, many around the league believe his leadership and experience could provide the Kings with the direction they need to make a deeper playoff push without undergoing a full rebuild.
We’ll be sure to update this post as the news becomes official.
