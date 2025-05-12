Gavin McKenna’s Historic Streak Ends—Will It Ever Be Matched?

Gavin McKenna’s incredible 54-game point streak has come to an end—but its legacy may last forever. Spanning 190 days and totaling 137 points, the Medicine Hat Tigers phenom set a CHL record that feels nearly untouchable. The streak, which finally concluded on Sunday night in Game 2 of the WHL Championship Series against Spokane, saw McKenna score 40 goals and add 97 assists while dominating every level of competition.

Sunday’s game was the first time McKenna was held off the scoresheet since November 2, 2024. It’s an incredible feat; only a few players have come close. In 2006, Alexander Radulov of the Québec Remparts (QMJHL) had a run that lasted 50 games. Brad Richards (QMJHL) had a streak that lasted 45 games between 1999 and 2000.

McKenna finished the 2024–25 WHL regular season with 129 points in 56 games, second only in league scoring, and has tallied 37 more points in just 15 playoff games. He’s been the engine behind Medicine Hat’s postseason surge, and TSN’s Craig Button has already predicted that the streak-break will be short-lived—McKenna is simply too gifted to be held pointless two games in a row.

Gavin McKenna Eligible for NHL Draft In 2026

Despite the Tigers falling in Game 2, the 2026 NHL Draft’s likely No. 1 pick continues to turn heads as one of the most dominant junior players of his generation.

Still, as remarkable as his production is, the real story may be just how rare this kind of streak is in modern junior hockey. With today’s defensive systems, high-caliber goaltending, and physical demands, stringing together even half as many consecutive multi-point performances is nearly impossible. McKenna’s run may be unrepeatable.

McKenna’s 54-game point streak isn’t just a record—it’s a reminder of how hockey keeps producing future stars. There was Sidney Crosby, then Connor McDavid, and Connor Bedard is trying to put himself in the conversation. Is Gavin McKenna the next face of the NHL?

His point streak suggests he might be.

