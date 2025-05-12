Edmonton Oilers
Bad News on Calvin Pickard Injury Ahead of Game 4 for Oilers
Calvin Pickard remains out for the Edmonton Oilers, but the injury news may be worse than that. Stuart Skinner starts.
“I’m told it`ll probably be at least a week…” noted TSN’s Darren Dreger (h/t Lieutentant Eric) on Calvin Pickard who remains out and will not play in Game 4 as the Edmonton Oilers try to win a game at home and take a 3-1 series lead versus the Vegas Golden Knights.
Pickard was injured in Game 2. He finished the contest, and the Oilers won. However, he missed Game 3, a heartbreaking, buzzer-beating loss for the Oilers. With the series 2-1, the momentum has shifted a bit toward Vegas’ en,d and Edmonton needs a stronger performance from Stuart Skinner, who is taking a lot of heat from fans for how he played the final seconds of Saturday night’s game.
Pickard, who had a 6-0 record in this year’s playoffs, has won over the fan base in Edmonton. So much so, despite mediocre numbers, many believe the Oilers are in trouble in this series if Pickard can’t go. A week-long injury means he’s likely out of the rest of the series, putting the pressure on Skinner to perform.
Game 3 Loss Not on Stuart Skinner, Says Oilers
Skinner made some solid saves, but most fans and analysts will remember the final seconds of Game 3 going into Game 4.
Zach Hyman said ahead of Game 4 that both goalies give the Oilers a chance and that the loss in Game 3 wasn’t on Skinner. He noted that the Oilers just need to play better in front of him. “We have a formula that works, and we’ve got to get back to it.”
Meanwhile, Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk writes, “Not sure what this means about the extent of Calvin Pickard’s injury but Condors veteran goaltender Colin Delia is making his way up to Edmonton to join the team.”
