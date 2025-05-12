Game 4: Oilers ‘Swing Game’ in Series vs. Golden Knights

The Edmonton Oilers are at a critical juncture in their second-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, with Game 4 shaping up to be the most pivotal of their 2025 Stanley Cup run. Long-time scribe Terry Jones called it a ‘swing game’ that could define not only the series but also their championship hopes, and it’s hard not to agree with that assessment.

After a heartbreaking 4-3 loss in Game 3, where Vegas stunned Edmonton with a goal in the final 0.4 seconds of regulation, the Oilers now lead the series 2-1. But as history shows, Game 4 often determines the trajectory of a playoff battle. According to NHL.com, teams that go up 3-1 in a best-of-seven series go on to win 87% of the time.

Jones and many others have identified tonight’s matchup as Edmonton’s true postseason turning point. A win would put the Oilers in firm control, while a loss would even the series and fully shift momentum back to the Golden Knights.

Oilers Need to Reestablish the Momentum

Up until Game 3, Edmonton had won six straight games. Calvin Pickard was in goal for all six. As such, all eyes are on goaltender Stuart Skinner, who is stepping in for the injured Pickard.

The news now is that Pickard’s injury may last as long as a week, meaning Skinner has to establish himself as someone the Oilers can count on. If Vegas ties the series, not only will they feel confident it’s a best-of-three, but they’ll know they have Skinner’s number. He’s had a rough playoff run, posting a 5.36 goals-against average and .817 save percentage, and Skinner needs to change the narrative.

Game 4 represents a significant test—and potentially a defining moment—for the 25-year-old netminder.

The Oilers also need to show they can rebound from a bad game. Edmonton did not play well in Game 3, barely tying the game in the final seconds. Game 4 is an opportunity to put pressure on Vegas — who might be without Mark Stone — and back them up against the wall. It’s a chance the Oilers might not get again, so it’s key they take advantage.

Oilers Kings McDavid Game 4

Winning Game 4 proves the Oilers can press down on the gas pedal and put the squeeze on a team that’s against the ropes. Letting Vegas back in the series could be disastrous.

This means Leon Draisaitl must make up for putting the puck in his net. It implies that Connor McDavid and Draisaitl need to find the chemistry that makes them the most dangerous duo in the NHL. This means the Oilers’ depth, beyond just Corey Perry, needs to find a way to contribute again.

The 2025 Oilers Need to Prove They Can Handle Incredible Pressure

Despite a lead in the series, the pressure feels like it’s on Edmonton. With the stakes higher than ever, the Oilers must deliver a complete effort to avoid letting Vegas claw back and start fresh with home-ice advantage. Game 4 isn’t just another contest—it’s the swing game, and quite possibly the one that decides who moves on and who heads home.

Ryan Rishaug of TSN notes there might be some lineup changes as both Troy Stecher and Kasperi Kapanen could be in for the Oilers. Ty Emberson and Viktor Arvidsson could come out. The potential change to the fourth line is intriguing, given that they were arguably the best line in the series to date.

