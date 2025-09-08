Big-Name UFA Uniquely Linked to McDavid Contract Delay

Connor McDavid’s unsigned contract with the Edmonton Oilers isn’t just a story for Oilers fans—it may be sending ripples across the NHL’s free-agent landscape. Whether he wants to or not, McDavid’s deal impacts several free agents, many of whom are waiting to see what he ultimately signs for.

With one year left on his deal and training camp fast approaching, the superstar center’s decision could influence other big-name UFAs, who might be taking cues from McDavid before committing to long-term deals. TSN’s Frankie Corrado joined Domino’s That’s Hockey to discuss McDavid’s waiting to sign and offered some insight as to what other UFAs might be thinking.

McDavid Kaprizov contract

This season, it appears most elite free agents are comfortable waiting. Rising salary caps and the potential for massive contracts in the near future give players leverage to delay decisions. Teams may need to play catch-up, offering more competitive deals once the league sees where its top talent lands. McDavid is the top of the top talent, and Corrado suggests others like Jack Eichel or Kyle Connor, Martin Necas, Adrian Kempe, and others could “fall in line” once No. 97 signs.

Kaprizov Is The One Exception, Suggests Corrado

Kirill Kaprizov in Minnesota stands out as an exception. His situation is clear: he commands a top-tier deal and has leverage, but unlike others, he’s expected to lock in before the season begins, providing certainty for his team. “I don’t necessarily think that’s going to be the case for let’s say Kirill Kaprizov in Minnesota, where he can go to them and say “Guys, it’s got to be 16 million plus, or I’ll go anywhere else…”

Corrado suggested that Kaprizov might go to the Wild and say, “You need me a lot more than I need you.” He then suggested that Kaprizov could threaten to test free agency and that he couldn’t care less what McDavid’s situation is.

For everyone else, however, McDavid’s limbo could set a tone. As arguably the league’s most impactful player, still unsigned, he’s going to set the ceiling for other NHL contracts. And, because he’s said he wants to be paid what’s fair, even if he chooses to leave a little on the table, which he might do so the Oilers can build around him, it won’t be so much that other UFAs feel like he cost them millions of dollars.

