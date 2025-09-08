Oilers Fans Outraged Over Mock McDavid Trade to Canadiens

A hypothetical trade sending Connor McDavid from the Edmonton Oilers to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Juraj Slafkovsky, Jakub Dobes, L.J. Mooney, and two 2026 draft picks has ignited a firestorm of criticism among Oilers fans.

BigHead Hockey posted a trade proposal on X (Twitter) amidst the delay in McDavid signing his extension with the Oilers. The pause, unfortunately, has led to concerns that the Oilers might have to trade McDavid, with some fans even turning on the superstar because he’s taking his time to make the right decision for himself, his family, and the Oilers.

While no trade is imminent, and likely not on the Oilers’ radar, it hasn’t stopped pitch ideas like this one from making headlines or going viral. With over 400 responses, the overwhelming sentiment online is clear: this deal would be a disaster for Edmonton.

Mock trade:



Edmonton trades:

— Connor McDavid



Montreal trades:

— Juraj Slafkovsky

— Jakub Dobes

— L.J. Mooney

— 2026 1st round pick

— 2026 2nd round pick



Who says no? pic.twitter.com/O6SgAtkuaV — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) September 7, 2025

Fans Hate This McDavid Trade for the Oilers

There is some validity to the idea that the Oilers might have to consider a McDavid trade if he doesn’t sign by the trade deadline this season. However, the return Edmonton would be expecting would be among the biggest in modern NHL history. Think today’s version of the Wayne Gretzky trade. This proposed deal doesn’t come close.

Social media responses demonstrate the depth of outrage.

@Serenitynow1776 was blunt, calling it an “Awful trade for Edmonton, you would want two 1sts, Caufield and Slafkovsky.” @potf_racki took a more humorous approach, tweeting, “An Oilers GM that has not had a lobotomy prior to the phone call?” while @Mayor_St_Chuck emphasized the importance of contract security, writing, “Need extension in hand,” highlighting the unlikelihood of trading a generational talent like McDavid without assurances.

Other fans were equally dismissive, responding simply with “no,” “lol,” or “Edmonton,” reflecting disbelief at the very notion of parting with their superstar.

Even casual observers weighed in. @Erberl14 summed up the consensus: “Hey. Edmonton says no. Aggressively. Probably hangs up after you say the name Dobes.” Fans across forums echoed the sentiment that the proposed package—while including promising young talent and draft picks—would never match McDavid’s caliber and influence on the ice.

McDavid trade Canadiens

The mock trade also sparked discussion about the importance of keeping star players versus accumulating assets. It’s fair to argue that Slafkovsky and the draft picks represent potential and something the Oilers could work with, but this trade doesn’t likely move the needle for Edmonton.

McDavid is a proven generational talent and hands down the best player in the world. The return would have to be several roster players capable of producing, multiple first-round picks, and players who fill holes on the Oilers’ roster. Understandably, the Oilers will lose a McDavid trade — as teams often do when they trade the best player — but this combination of prospects and picks could not compensate for losing the Oilers’ captain.

Edmonton fans are firmly against trading McDavid, so any return would have to be mammoth. If the Oilers have no choice, there will be dozens of teams ready to make an offer that will attempt to outshine other teams’ best pitches. Montreal can, and likely would, offer a lot more.

