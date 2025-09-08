NHL News
Knies May Regret Urging Maple Leafs Fans to Get Upset
Matthew Knies discusses the challenges and expectations facing the Toronto Maple Leafs and how he reacts to potential upset from fans.
Matthew Knies is stepping into the spotlight for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and he wants fans to hold him accountable. At just 22, the winger is embracing the added responsibility following Mitch Marner’s departure to Vegas, knowing the team will rely on him more than ever this season.
“This summer, I realized I have to perform better and take on a bigger role,” Knies said. “If that’s what’s needed and expected, then I’m going to be ready for it.”
Knies Wants the Pressure and Expects Fans to Be Upset
Knies told The Athletic he would actually be upset if fans didn’t react when he struggles, viewing criticism as motivation rather than a distraction. “I think it’s honestly so much fun that there’s so many people so invested in our group. I’d be upset with fans if they weren’t unhappy with my game if I wasn’t playing well,” he said.
The Leafs are counting on Knies to fill some of the void left by Marner, both in production and even more as a go-to guy for the media. That was never Marner’s strong suit, and while Knies says it will be weird seeing Marner in another uniform, he also knows this is an opportunity in Toronto to take on new responsibility.
With his six-year, $46.5 million extension in place, he is now firmly part of the team’s core. Coach Craig Berube and GM Brad Treliving have tasked him with playing heavier, harder hockey, while also contributing on special teams and key situations.
Knies will get his wish, as fans will be ruthless at times. It’s a market that has expectations and continued disappointment is getting old. It will require someone to take the lead as the player most likely to relay messaging and answer questions. Toronto fans will see Knies step up in a bigger role this season, and he’s inviting them to push him harder than ever.
It’s a welcome change, and it will be fascinating to see if he continues to feel that way as the season rolls along.
