Kaprizov Standoff with Wild Linked To McDavid’s Upcoming Deal

Kirill Kaprizov’s contract negotiations with the Minnesota Wild have become one of the NHL’s most closely watched storylines, taking over the front-page talk of Connor McDavid taking his time to make his own extension decision.

Over the past week, speculation surrounding Kaprizov has intensified, with whispers of rejected offers and trade-list rumors—though sources close to the organization have denied any request for a trade list.

Reports surfaced that Kaprizov turned down an eight-year, $16 million-per-year extension, which would have made him the league’s highest-paid player. GM Bill Guerin quickly clarified that no formal offer had been rejected. Sources suggest Kaprizov is targeting an even higher figure—possibly $18–$19 million annually—as he aims for 20 percent of the team salary cap, which could rise substantially in the coming years.

What Does Kaprizov’s Deal Have To Do With McDavid?

A key factor in Kaprizov’s timing is Connor McDavid. Many in Kaprizov’s camp are reportedly waiting to see how McDavid’s upcoming contract reshapes the market for elite NHL stars. “He’s going to wait until McDavid signs his deal and then make his decision,” a source said. They add, “The Wild’s owner put himself in a tough spot by saying he’d make Kaprizov the highest-paid player. Now his hands are tied.”

The Wild have been vocal about how much they value Kaprizov and that they, as an organization, can offer more money than any other team. Not only that, but they’re prepared to. It sounds like once the Kaprizov camp heard that, they decided to test the boundaries of those comments.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman doesn’t believe Kaprizov wants a short-term contract, preferring instead to sign a long-term deal for the highest AAV he can get. It is believed that Kaprizov’s camp is suggesting another team would be willing to give him more than the $16 million offer, even if that wouldn’t be an official offer without risk of violating the NHL’s anti-tampering rules.

For now, Minnesota remains focused on keeping its franchise winger. But with salary expectations climbing and the league’s next cap reset approaching, Kaprizov’s next contract could set a new standard and come in far higher than expected.

It’s unclear how the Wild and Kaprizov will proceed if McDavid elects to re-sign with the Oilers and takes a team-friendly deal. If, for example, McDavid signs for two years at $15.5 million, what would Kaprizov then argue?

