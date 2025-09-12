Maple Leafs Ready to Trade Nick Robertson, Know Ideal Return

NHL Insider Chris Johnston reports that the Toronto Maple Leafs could be open to moving forward Nick Robertson, despite re-signing him to a one-year, $1.825 million extension this offseason.

Speaking on The Chris Johnston Show, the insider noted that any potential Robertson trade would not come as a surprise, given the forward’s history. Robertson requested a trade last summer after struggling to secure consistent playing time, but later agreed to return on a short-term deal.

“There’s some talk out there that the Leafs are open to moving Robertson,” Johnston said. “Now that’s not necessarily a new development. He did ask for a trade publicly last summer… maybe there’s a window here.”

As for what the Leafs might be looking for in return, Johnston notes, “…it’s another young player, if it’s a draft pick, presumably it’s something that they can use to potentially make future trades as well.”

Where Does Robertson Fit?: The Leafs Have Competition at Camp

The Leafs’ crowded forward group is fueling speculation that a Robertson trade might be around the corner. Alongside Robertson, veterans David Kampf and Calle Järnkrok have also surfaced in rumors, though Robertson’s age and skill set make him the most intriguing trade chip.

Toronto’s front office is trying to replenish a prospect pool thinned by years of aggressive trade-deadline buying. Apparently, they feel Robertson can be sacrificed to get what they need. “There’s a lot of competition at camp. I’ll leave it at that,” head coach Craig Berube told The Athletic.

It might seem odd that the Leafs would be so quick to trade Robertson after giving him an extension. At the same time, the extension itself was never the end of the story for the forward. Robertson’s place in the lineup remains far from secure. He is not seen as a player with a guaranteed roster spot.

Nick Robertson trade talk Maple Leafs

Robertson, 23, managed to crack the Leafs’ roster out of camp last season but struggled to establish himself and was a healthy scratch during the playoffs. With Toronto adding forwards Mattias Maccelli, Nicolas Roy, and Dakota Joshua this summer, the battle for ice time has only intensified.

For now, a trade is not imminent—but Robertson’s future in Toronto looks increasingly tenuous.

