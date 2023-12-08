Maple Leafs’ Joseph Woll’s Injury Sparks “Now What?” Question

The Toronto Maple Leafs won a much-needed game last night by picking up a 4-3 decision against the Ottawa Senators. However, the victory seems to have come at a cost. Goalie Joseph Woll, who has been a rising star in the Maple Leafs crease, sustained a leg injury in the third period. Suddenly, a shadow has been cast over the team’s immediate future. If Woll is out, how will the team find continued success?

Three Choices if Joseph Woll’s Injury Needs Time to Heal

Woll’s was playing lights-out hockey before the injury. In last night’s game, he was tested hard and often by the Senators. However, he was other-worldly with some of his saves. Time after time, he saved his team’s bacon.

As well, before his injury last night, Woll’s standout play had been a key factor in the Maple Leafs’ recent victories. With a .916 save percentage and an 8-5-1 record in 15 games, his absence now poses a significant challenge for Toronto.

After Woll exited the game last night, veteran goalie Martin Jones stepped up in an emergency posed by Woll’s injury during the game. Jones brings an extensive NHL history. Although his recent seasons haven’t been exceptional, he once consistently won 30 games per season with the San Jose Sharks. Last season, with the Seattle Kraken, he posted a solid record of 27-13-3. However, his goals-against-average stood at 2.95, and his save percentage was .887. Neither of these numbers stands out as significant.

Jones, who signed with the team in August, was composed and made some key saves to help the Maple Leafs take home the win. He is experienced and could be ready for such situations. He might prove to be an important offseason signing if he can provide reliable depth in the crease.

Could Samsonov and Hildeby Be the Answer for the Maple Leafs?

While Jones provided emergency stability last night, questions surround the Maple Leafs’ other goalie, Ilya Samsonov. Currently battling an illness, Samsonov’s inconsistent performance and limited playing time this season make his immediate use uncertain. If he can provide solid goalie play, he could carry the Maple Leafs this season. If so, the goaltending situation looks good enough to take care of itself until Woll returns.

Another intriguing choice is Dennis Hildeby, a towering young 6-foot-7 Swedish goaltender. Although he’s raw, Hildeby has shown promise in his first North American pro season with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. He has a stellar 1.89 goals-against-average and a .935 save percentage (even though his record is a paltry 3-3-2). The Maple Leafs might consider giving Hildeby a chance in the crease during Woll’s absence.

The Maple Leafs drafted Hildeby in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He initially flew under the radar and was a triple over-ager, only picked when he was almost 21. In his first full pro season with the Marlies, Hildeby’s standout play comes despite his Marlies’ team struggles.

With the potential for a call-up to the Maple Leafs, especially if Samsonov remains unavailable, the team faces a decision about whether to play Hildeby or opt for the cautious approach and use Jones. Despite Jones being signed in the offseason as a veteran goalie, Hildeby’s unexpected success raises questions about the team’s goalie strategy and the possibility of accelerating his development.

Where Will the Maple Leafs Strategic Decision-Making Land Them?

Head coach Sheldon Keefe emphasized the need for a reliable goalie tandem, considering the team’s upcoming busy schedule. The Maple Leafs currently face the challenge of balancing the immediate need for goaltending depth with a long-term perspective, especially if Woll’s recovery timeline remains uncertain.

The injury to Woll presents an unexpected hurdle for the Maple Leafs. If Samsonov can step up, the sun will shine brightly. As well, perhaps Jones can reprise some of his old success in the net. Both these solutions would be great news for the Maple Leafs.

However, the team could also be pressed to revise its long-term plans if neither goalie can cut the mustard and offer immediate support. Then, will the Maple Leafs explore the potential of calling up promising prospect Hildeby?

There are several choices. However, the answer is not yet apparent. Over the next week or so, the Maple Leafs will need to make some tough decisions if they are to maintain their status in the Atlantic Divison during a crucial stretch of the season.

Now what? That’s the biggest question the team will have to answer – and pretty quickly.

