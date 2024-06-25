Jets Re-Sign Dylan Demelo to Four-Year Extension

The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenseman Dylan DeMelo to a four-year extension. The extension carries at $4.9 million AAV and will start immediately. He’ll be a pending UFA in 2028-29.
DeMelo is a top-four defensive defenseman. He is excellent at entry chance prevention and chance suppression and has effective puck management skills. He is an underrated puck mover and his sneaky passing ability makes him an ideal partner for Josh Morrissey. DeMelo’s solid defensive skills complement the top pair, and his contract aligns well with the Jets’ needs, making this a solid deal for the team.
DeMelo, 31, played all 82 games for the Jets last season, setting career highs in points (31) and assists (28), and led the team with a +46 rating. He also led in blocked shots (139) and shorthanded time-on-ice per game (2:35). Originally drafted by San Jose in 2011, DeMelo has 144 points in 554 career games.
He never wanted to leave the Jets. “I know for sure I’m definitely comfortable here. I’ve played my best hockey here,” he said during a media avail at the end of the season. “I really think my best hockey is still ahead of me. I’ve really loved my time here. The guys in this room are guys I want to play with and want to win with.”
Next: Colorado Avalanche Re-Sign Casey Mittelstadt
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 mins ago
The Hidden Gems of the Edmonton Oilers Playoff Run
Everyone sees the impact the Oilers stars have but the impact of the bottom...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 4 hours ago
Alex Meruelo No Longer Pursuing Coyotes Ownership
Alex Meruelo's decision to walk away as Coyotes owner comes days after the Arizona...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Key Names Miss Practice for Oilers and Panthers Ahead of Game 7
Some key names were not on the ice and missed practice for the Edmonton...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Jets’ Top Prospect, Rutger McGroarty, May Be On The Trade Block
Winnipeg Jets' top prospect in Rutger McGroarty may be looking for a trade out...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs’ Mark Giordano Still Has Desire To Play Next Season
The Leafs' defender still has the desire to play in the NHL. He will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Win Game 6, Force Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final
The Edmonton Oilers have given themselves a shot at a historic Stanley Cup win...
-
Featured/ 5 days ago
Flames Have Cap Space, Could Be Active In Free Agency
Calgary will have over $20 million in cap space during the offseason. Will the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Janmark Open to Discount with Oilers, Desharnais Maybe Not
Reports are surfacing that Mattias Janmark might be open to a team-friendly extension and...
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 days ago
Devils Land Goaltender Jacob Markstrom from Flames in Big Trade
The New Jersey Devils have made a significant move to bolster their goaltending, acquiring...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 days ago
McDavid Shines as Oilers Win Game 5, Bring Stanley Cup Final Back to Edmonton
The Edmonton Oilers won Game 5 on the back of Connor McDavid's second four-point...