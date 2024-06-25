Jets Re-Sign Dylan Demelo to Four-Year Extension

The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenseman Dylan DeMelo to a four-year extension. The extension carries at $4.9 million AAV and will start immediately. He’ll be a pending UFA in 2028-29.

DeMelo is a top-four defensive defenseman. He is excellent at entry chance prevention and chance suppression and has effective puck management skills. He is an underrated puck mover and his sneaky passing ability makes him an ideal partner for Josh Morrissey. DeMelo’s solid defensive skills complement the top pair, and his contract aligns well with the Jets’ needs, making this a solid deal for the team.

FOUR ????️ MORE ????️ YEARS ????️ pic.twitter.com/ouhE0efWJy — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) June 25, 2024

DeMelo, 31, played all 82 games for the Jets last season, setting career highs in points (31) and assists (28), and led the team with a +46 rating. He also led in blocked shots (139) and shorthanded time-on-ice per game (2:35). Originally drafted by San Jose in 2011, DeMelo has 144 points in 554 career games.

He never wanted to leave the Jets. “I know for sure I’m definitely comfortable here. I’ve played my best hockey here,” he said during a media avail at the end of the season. “I really think my best hockey is still ahead of me. I’ve really loved my time here. The guys in this room are guys I want to play with and want to win with.”

