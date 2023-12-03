Jack Campbell Takes Step Back as Oilers Decide His Future

In the latest Saturday Headlines report, Elliotte Friedman hinted at the possibility of goaltender Jack Campbell rejoining the Edmonton Oilers this week. However, Campbell’s path to a swift return hit a stumbling block after a less-than-ideal performance on Saturday night. Despite a recent 3-1-0 record in his last four starts with the Bakersfield Condors and an impressive .930 save percentage, his latest outing did not go as planned. It was a major step back for the Oilers netminder, one that could have jeopardized his future with the team.

Saturday Headlines/32: Flames & Leafs/TOR search for D/Tyson Barrie/SJ defence/Campbell coming back?/Allvin & Pettersson meet https://t.co/XETXOrsdnf — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 3, 2023

Campbell faced his former AHL team, aiming to showcase his readiness for an Oilers recall. Unfortunately, the netminder allowed four goals in a 6-4 victory for the Condors, culminating in a .886 save percentage. Analysts questioned whether his recent AHL success would be sufficient for an NHL return, considering the potential consequences if his performance in Edmonton falls short.

Frank Seravalli weighed in, stating that if Campbell struggles upon recall, the Oilers would need to make a move and find a way to address his contract. The team can’t make a move for a goaltender with Campbell’s salary (even part of it buried in the minors) on the roster. The uncertainty surrounding Campbell’s immediate future adds complexity to Edmonton’s goaltending situation.

Jack Campbell Oilers Condors AHL

Did Campbell Jeopardize His Future With the Step Back?

In fairness, Campbell’s previous three starts before Saturday’s were solid. He is 3-1-0 in his last four starts with Bakersfield, posting a combined .930 save percentage. That’s not bad.

The spotlight remains on Campbell’s performance and its implications for his potential return to the Oilers. When you factor in that GM Ken Holland is still actively working the trade market, the goaltending dynamics in Edmonton are poised for an interesting development. It will be fascinating to see if one game changes the team’s decision-making process in the coming week. Or, does the team have little choice?

