Dallas Stars
Jamie Benn to Undergo Surgery for Collapsed Lung
Jamie Benn is undergoing surgery for a collapsed lung. Learn more about his diagnosis and expected recovery timeline.
Scary news out of Dallas on Thursday morning as captain Jamie Benn is set to undergo surgery for a collapsed lung. Stars’ GM Jim Nill confirmed that Benn was diagnosed with the injury during the third period of Tuesday’s game and will miss significant time. He is expected to make a full recovery and will be reevaluated in four weeks’ time.
September 25, 2025
The Stars finalized a one-year, $4 million deal with their captain this summer. His deal included $2 million worth of bonuses for games played, starting at $500K for 20 games this season.
At 34, Benn remains committed to Dallas despite declining production. While the priority is his health, he’s a proven leader on the team, and the organization will be hopeful that this isn’t something that will keep him out of action too long.
More to come…
Next: Concerns Mount as Vasilevskiy Misses Multiple Lightning Practices
More News
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 48 minutes ago
Insider Refutes Earlier Report That Necas Balked at Avs Solid Offer
Martin Necas and the Colorado Avalanche are in preliminary discussions on a contract extension....
-
Minnesota Wild/ 23 hours ago
Insider Suggests Tampering Whispers Surround Kaprizov Situation
Elliotte Friedman discusses the Kaprizov tampering allegations that could explain his contract decisions with...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
“Forgotten” Member of Oilers Could Be Signed Today
Find out why the Oilers Knoblauch extension is important for Edmonton's future after two...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames Could Retain Rasmus Andersson With One Key Move
Is a Rasmus Andersson Flames extension possible? Discover the latest developments regarding his future...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 day ago
Decision Time for Carter Hart: Goalie Has It Down to 2 Teams
Carter Hart is nearing a decision between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Rookie Ike Howard Turns Heads With First Preseason Goal
Ike Howard scored his first goal with the Oilers, showcasing his quick release and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
What’s He Waiting For?: McDavid Has a Question No One Can Answer
Uncover the Connor McDavid question Oilers fans are curious about, and no one can...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Malkin’s Comments Spark Trade Speculation Ahead of Season
Is a Malkin trade imminent? Dive into the uncertainty surrounding the Penguins' star player...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs and Stolarz Go Back and Forth, Insider Predicts AAV
Find out the latest news on the Anthony Stolarz Maple Leafs talks and key...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 3 days ago
3 RFA Contract Stalemates Turning South: McTavish, Evangelista, Hughes
Stay updated on RFA contracts as Anaheim, Nashville, and New Jersey face unresolved negotiations...