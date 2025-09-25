Jamie Benn to Undergo Surgery for Collapsed Lung

Scary news out of Dallas on Thursday morning as captain Jamie Benn is set to undergo surgery for a collapsed lung. Stars’ GM Jim Nill confirmed that Benn was diagnosed with the injury during the third period of Tuesday’s game and will miss significant time. He is expected to make a full recovery and will be reevaluated in four weeks’ time.

The Stars finalized a one-year, $4 million deal with their captain this summer. His deal included $2 million worth of bonuses for games played, starting at $500K for 20 games this season.

At 34, Benn remains committed to Dallas despite declining production. While the priority is his health, he’s a proven leader on the team, and the organization will be hopeful that this isn’t something that will keep him out of action too long.

More to come…

Jamie Benn Dallas Stars

